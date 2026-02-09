Ewan Kennedy

Over on Twitter, the Liberation Scotland Committee have responded to this post as follows:

“Please realise Eoghann that the term Non-Self-Governing Territory is the very definition of a colony in international law, and it is misleading to suggest otherwise. There is equally no point in talking about something you mysteriously call "pure self-determination" when the term has no meaning in international law. There exist internal and external self-determinations, and entitlement in law to the latter, i.e. to internationally-recognised statehood - restored statehood in Scotland's case - is entirely dependent on establishing dependency, or colonial status. You're not alone in not understanding this - neither the SNP nor Alba understands, or acknowledges it either. Perhaps you should engage with Liberation Scotland to help clear up some of these ideas.”

I have responded as follows:

Thank you for engaging with me; I am happy to do so, but suggest that had you read the articles referenced in my post, you would have found what I mean by, for example, “pure self-determination”. There’s no mystery. My detailed position is accessible here: https://macualraig.substack.com/p/routes-to-independence

My article contains nothing original; it was the culmination of research done over several years. My references extended from Lord President Cooper to Professor Marc Weller. Later it was a relief to find Professor Robert MacCorquodale broadly in agreement in his opinion commissioned by Alba.

My late friend Iain Lawson commented “Ewan wrote this in August 2021. In other words he saw well in advance where the failed debacle of the SCOTS GOVERNMENT application to the Supreme Court was going to end. He is not saying “told you so” but I am.”

https://yoursforscotlandcom.wordpress.com/2023/06/29/routes-to-independence/

I’d be interested to know if @LiberationScot have support from any legal academic for the position that the only route to Scottish statehood is via persuading the UN to add Scotland to the existing list of colonies and then decolonising us.

Forgot to add that I enjoy Ewan's writing, though not always agreeing entirely. This is from the time when the late and much missed Iain Lawson published Ewan's thoughts from time to time.

