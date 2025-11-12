The Conference proved to be an exhilarating and highly informative event, which left me, at least, feeling physically and mentally exhausted, but then ’s bodach a th’annam. After a few days back home in Argyll, recovering and reflecting, I was starting to draft a post about it. I’d have started with Pàdraig MacAoidh, Scotland’s Makar, but he can’t be summarised, because his talk was more of an experience to be lived through than a dissertation. We’re incredibly lucky to have him, his poetry, and his voice.

Then suddenly there landed a bombshell. The highly respected international legal team at Justice Pour Tous internationale, JPTi, have very publicly broken from Liberation Scotland/Salvo, with a message that makes some pretty serious allegations about their former client. It’s powerful stuff, and I suggest that anyone who has been believing that the process of decolonizing is a viable route for Scotland to follow should take the time to read it in full:

https://www.jpti.ch/post/liberation-scotland-threw-jpti-under-the-train-of-geopolitics

The absurdity of the present situation lies in their denial of political reality: that no Member State of the United Nations will support the decolonisation of Scotland unless credible evidence is presented that these groups genuinely represent the will of the Scottish people.

Over the last couple of years, I’ve had numerous conversations with people who truly believed that Liberation Scotland/Salvo would be acknowledged by the United Nations as a “Liberation Movement”, and thus entitled in terms of their procedure to address the C-24 Committee as a matter of right. We now know that that is categorically not the case, for reasons covered in my last post. As I touched on briefly, Craig Murray plainly knew this, hence his talk does not advocate Scottish Independence, nor even refer to it. From the JPTi report:

In a powerful intervention, Mr. Craig Murray condemned settler colonialism in New Caledonia as “one of the worst examples of continued colonial rule.” He denounced the use of military force against the Kanak population, the deportation of resistance members to French prisons, and the manipulation of “fake agreements” designed to legitimize continued domination. Mr. Murray’s statement drew attention to the profound human cost of colonization, invoking the moral urgency of ending twenty-first-century colonial practices. Despite the Committee’s strict procedural limitations prohibiting references to matters beyond the agenda, Mr. Murray adeptly managed to indicate his representation of Liberation Scotland, thereby reinforcing a sense of shared struggle among peoples seeking self-determination under international law. This subtle reference served to symbolically connect Scotland’s cause with the universal principles of decolonization advanced within the United Nations framework.

On Saturday, Craig Murray entered the room a couple of minutes before he was due to speak, having just arrived from a meeting of Jeremy Corbyn’s Your Party Scottish branch. He delivered a lively explanation of 2014 as “not a gold standard”, to put things mildly. He stressed the need to get international support, at which his expertise and connections have been incredibly useful. Rather than summarising what he said, I’ll refer readers to the Youtube recording; he starts 04:11:11 in.

Later on in the video, you’ll see him quietly leaving before the final panel, on which Leah Gunn Barrett, Professor Aileen MacHarg, Alex Neil and myself got a chance to comment on the day. Our efforts start at 04:59:23 in.

Update on Wednesday evening. Salvo have now issued a response, see below, and Grousebeater has published a post:

https://grousebeater.wordpress.com/2025/11/12/jtpi-dumps-liberation-salvo/