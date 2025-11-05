On Saturday at the Independence for Scotland Conference, we will be hearing from advocates for the process of decolonizing (the United Nations preferred spelling). I’m setting out my reservations about how that might work, and why it looks like adding an additional task to a process that is already very hard in legal terms. Mind you, we Scots are known for liking challenges. To keep this post short, I’d like to clear a few important points that I won’t be going into, purely because I think they’re obvious, or have been covered elsewhere.

First, I’ll be looking only at the legal aspects of the process, but that’s not to overlook the political ones that are far more important. The two can, and must, work together. Making people aware that there are legally valid ways of going forward that do not involve causing massive disruptions, general strikes, taking up arms, can only help to raise support among those not already converted, and keep those who are confident that with sufficient support there are valid legal routes. Bluntly, without pretty massive support over a period, we’re going nowhere. For sure a majority of 50% plus one counts in normal situations, but it would make for a pretty unhappy new country. I’m not suggesting that we need to emulate the Norwegians in 1905, with 99.95%, just enough to be sure that people won’t waver during the process.

Second, I think it’s now accepted by everyone who’s serious about getting our independence any time soon, that it’s not going to be achieved within our national legal system. Even John Swinney must know in his heart that no matter how politely he asks, there’s never going to be another Section 30 under the current set up at Westminster. The ultimate destination of Scotland as an independent member of the family of nations has always depended on being recognised by a significant number of other member states, which is plainly an international question.

And third, historically there are examples of numerous ways in which recognition as a state has been obtained, sometimes when empires simply disintegrated of their own accord, sometimes as a result of armed struggle, or in the aftermath of a war. Unilateral Declarations of Independence have sometimes succeeded, but usually where there is already significant international support. I won’t be looking at these routes, it’s for others to explain how they might work in Scotland’s case, if they feel they would.

Two Routes to Independence

The process of the people of a territory seceding from a larger state, which I’ll term “pure self-determination”, was brought into the modern world in Article One of the Charter of the United Nations, and has been referenced by leading lawyers from the time of Lord President Cooper in 1953, to Professor Marc Weller of Cambridge University a few years ago, to the recent opinion instructed by the Alba Party from Professor Robert McCorquodale of Nottingham University.

The second route, the idea of having Scotland accepted as a colony in international law and then decolonizing (the UN’s spelling), was not being given serious consideration among legal circles until very recently; I’d challenge anyone to find support for it from any major legal academic. That’s now changed, thanks to Liberation Scotland.

Let’s look at these two routes in turn.

Pure Self Determination

Exactly one year ago today, 5th November, a good day for challenging the establishment, I published a paper on which I’d been working, off and on, for about three years. It contained absolutely nothing original, instead was a distillation of what has been around in the modern world since the founding of the United Nations. I apologise for the length of that effort; mostly it’s an outline of the history and what matters comes towards the end:

I suggest that it’s clear that the route in our case has to be by way of a resolution of the General Assembly, which would need to be passed by a simple majority of members voting. The good news is that there is no Security Council veto. I’m encouraged to see that this is precisely what Professor McCorquodale says (paras 95 et seq). Thus, the first step is to put in place a draft resolution. Meanwhile, steps are taken to identify friendly states, including one willing to present the resolution. I suggest that the resolution should be drafted by a mix of legal experts, including at least one from our friendly state, but also one of our great writers, to ensure a text that stands comparison with some of our finest documents from the past. It would: Start with a declaration that prior to 1707 Scotland was a free, independent state playing a significant role in world affairs, that entered into a union, which a significant number of her population now reject, having demonstrated their disquiet on countless occasions and for good reasons. And That the UK government has repeatedly acknowledged that the Scottish people are a nation free to choose their own destiny, that it allowed a referendum, then made countless false promises, and that it now obfuscates and delays. As a result, modern Scots have been denied membership of the community of nations, have lost access to their major trading partners, and have lost their fundamental freedoms to travel, associate with friends and study abroad. They fear that worse is to come, citing the expressed enthusiasm by those in control of the UK Government for breaking International Law, plus threats to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, all voted for by the majority of English people while consistently rejected by Scots. Requests the United Kingdom to permit the Scottish Government to hold a second referendum, on such terms as may be negotiated, such referendum to be monitored by a UN agency to ensure fairness and in the case of the UK Government refusing to do so to declare the United Kingdom in breach of the United Nations Charter and to authorise the Scots to hold a referendum themselves. I envisage that the whole process could take several years, but it could start as soon as the political will existed to go ahead with it, as it must surely be within the mandate of a government elected with independence in its manifesto. The regret, of course, is that we didn’t start eight or nine years ago. If all went according to plan, a resolution would be debated and voted on, resulting in a formal request to the Court. It would then be up to us to win our case.

Since that went out, I have read the utterly fascinating analysis of events around 1707 by Professor Robert Black, commissioned by Liberation Scotland and presented at the recent meeting with UN officials in Geneva. Despite the historical territory having been picked over by law professors numerous times, notably by those old rivals described in my essay, Thomas Broun Smith and David Maxwell Walker, and newer arrivals, James Crawford and Alan Boyle, Robert Black has found many new things to say. He has dug more deeply than ever before into what actually happened around 1707, and his analysis is, in my respectful view, unchallengeable. It’s clear that virtually all the distinguishing features of the old Scottish Parliament, its culture, its doctrines, its methods, were suppressed or subsumed, while the English one continued with business as usual, right down to the numbering of statutes.

I have reflected on the impact of his work on what I had written, and have come to the conclusion that it only strengthens the case. He has not expressly favoured decolonizing, and I have no reason to believe that he does not consider pure self-determination feasible in legal terms.

Decolonization

It’s important to stress at the outset that this process starts exactly as does pure self-determination, then adds an additional element, demonstrating that Scotland qualifies to be entered as a colony on the list maintained by the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization, the C-24. The committee was set up under UN Resolution 1654 in November 1961, and started work the following year. Let’s look at some basic facts, all of which can be checked on the United Nations own website.

Decolonizing depends on the Article 73 of the founding Charter, which provides for “territories whose peoples have not yet attained a full measure of self-government”, in other words colonies.

The initial list of colonies was prepared immediately the UN came into being, with 72 Non Self Governing Territories (NSGTs), and the possibility of further ones being added. This has happened, usually followed immediately by the newcomer gaining the status of an independent state, the result being that to date over 80 countries have obtained independence via this route, and there are now just 17 on the list. All but one have a controlling state, the USA, the UK, France or New Zealand. Western Sahara is an outlier, added to the list by Spain itself in 1963, which in 1975 abruptly gave up any responsibility. The territory was then largely taken over by Morocco, with French support, to the fury of Algeria and Mauretania, and there’s currently an armed movement trying to achieve independence for the Sahrawi people.

Of the current 17 colonies, the largest in terms of land area is French controlled New Caledonia at 18,575 km sq, the smallest Gibraltar with 5.8 km sq. In terms of population, the largest is again French, Polynesia with, in 2024, 279,550, the smallest the UK’s Pitcairn with 42. These figures are all minute in comparison with the respective controlling states. As an aside, New Caledonia got its name because when Captain Cook spotted it in 1774 he thought it looked a bit like Scotland. As we’ll see later, it’s recently become a bit more relevant to our story.

The UK currently has ten colonies, with populations, again from 2024, as follows:

Cayman 71,105

Bermuda 63,982

Turks and Caicos 49,309

Gibraltar 34,003

British Virgin Islands 33,595

Anguilla 15,899

St Helena 5,146

Montserrat 4,433

Falklands 3,662

Pitcairn 42

Every one of these ten had been acquired historically by force or by international agreement following a war. I believe that perhaps with the exception of Gibraltar, which is now in a finely balanced position post Brexit, none has any significant movement towards decolonizing.

I suggest that on the face of things, adding Scotland to the list, a relative giant in terms of population and area, whose territory adjoins its “coloniser”, is not what the founding members of the UN, who included the UK as a main driver, had in mind.

Becoming an NSGT

To get a candidate NSGT on the list requires a resolution of the General Council to that effect, passed by the member states with a simple majority. This is exactly the same as with pure self-determination, and in neither case is there a Security Council veto. My understanding of the process is that it is started either, like pure self determination, with a request from either one or more member states, or from a “Liberation Movement” recognised by the United Nations itself. In the early years, the latter were often encouraged, particularly African ones. Sometimes they were promoted, even financed, by the United Nations itself, something that led to occasional criticism from Westminster MPs concerned about taxpayer money financing “rebellion”.

Whether Liberation Scotland would succeed in establishing itself as a liberation movement remains to be seen, but with currently around 17,000 members, it seems unlikely. They were represented at the June meeting of C-24, after a request was sent asking for “an in-person bilateral meeting … in order to discuss procedural pathways for Scotland’s inclusion on the NSGT list”. Craig Murray did address the open session, but he spoke about New Caledonia only, and I assume that any reference to Scotland would have been ruled out of order. One cannot tell from the public record if Scotland was discussed privately; no doubt there were informal discussions in social contexts.

The former diplomat and senior Alba Party member, Daniel Jack, sounded a salutary warning three years ago with his article on Barrhead Boy entitled “Chasing Unicorns”.

The history of West Papua shows the extent to which in United Nation affairs Realpolitik can trump everything else, including rights clearly expressed in the founding Articles.

When the Netherlands ceded control in 1961, the population of West Papua held a congress and voted for independence, but their decision was ignored. It seems that the state of world politics during the ongoing Cold War was too important. The Papuans endured a massive amount of racism in official UN circles, being described variously as uneducated and addicted to drink. It dwarfs our own Scottish “too wee, too poor, too stupid”.

Their future was discussed among the United States, the Netherlands and Indonesia, with Papuans excluded, and ultimately a further referendum was allowed, with only a carefully selected 1026, men only, allowed to vote. There followed the notorious “Act of Free Choice” in terms of which West Papua was recolonised and handed over to Indonesia. As a result there is an ongoing movement for liberation, with horrendous undertones of racism. Daniel Jack’s article includes:

Well let me tell you a story, not from over 300 years ago, but 5 years ago. Benny Wenda is the exiled leader of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua. West Papua has a population almost exactly that of Scotland, 5,500,000. I would urge you to read about its troubled history and how its people have been treated, initially under Dutch colonial rule, and subsequently during its incorporation into Indonesia. Mr Wenda has twice been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and lives with his family in Oxford having been granted political asylum in the UK. Without doubt he is leader of a real liberation movement. In 2017 Mr Wenda tried to submit a petition containing 1.8 million signatures, to the UN Committee on Decolonisation. Signatures for the petition had been canvassed in secret and the petition itself was smuggled out of West Papua. The petition asked the UN to put West Papua “back on the decolonisation committee agenda”. He was unsuccessful. The reason given by the Committee Chair was quite illuminating. “We are just working on the countries that are part of the list of non-self-governing territories. That list is issued by the General Assembly.” In other words, the Committee cannot add territories to the list, only the General Assembly can do that. In the case of Scotland, that isn’t going to happen. And indeed in the case of anywhere else it isn’t going to happen. Attempts to add territories to the list have failed, having been blocked by various Member States. Mr Wenda’s petition represented almost 33% of the West Papua population.

This is a powerful warning that Liberation Scotland have no chance of being granted the status of a liberation movement, and so a resolution on colonial status would need to be presented on behalf of the Scottish nation by one or more member states, which would undoubtedly be competent.

Conclusion

Almost certainly, as legal issues are involved, each of these routes would involve a request for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on Scotland’s status. Each would end with a referendum, either conceded by Westminster after the ruling from the ICJ, or run under United Nations supervision. In each case the process would involve getting friendly states on side, persuading them of the justice of the cause, adjusting the terms of a resolution, and assuring states them that we mean no harm to their interests.

In light of this, I cannot see any possible advantage of burdening ourselves with the additional task of showing that Scotland is, in 2025, a colony similar to the other seventeen on the UN’s list.

