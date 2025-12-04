I assume that the fellow on the left is intended to be an “Indigenous Scot”, although it’s difficult to be sure; in modern Scotland he could be Aonghas, Ali or Andrzej. On the Royal Mile last week I saw more people looking like the other three, although admittedly the city was full of tourists.

Seriously though, I’m not sure what made the Geneva based law firm Justice Pour Tous Internationale decide to include Scots in their submission to the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, along with the peoples of Alaska, Hawaii and Catalonia.

A “Mechanism” is a UN body charged with a particular task, in this case gathering statistics about the “Indigenous Peoples” of the World, in order to better protect their rights. It’s clear from the relevant UN declaration, referenced below, that this Expert Mechanism is mainly looking at situations where a particular indigenous group are a minority, perhaps an extremely small one, of the total population of the state in which they’re living. Notably, there isn’t a definition of what makes a group of people indigenous for its purposes. From the purposes themselves we can conclude that they’re looking for things like language, ethnicity, particular belief systems and cultural practices. It’s assumed that they have a vulnerability to modern influences and face active hostility, against which they need protection.

JPTI do expressly recognise the language issue, but in citing both Gaelic and Scots they implicitly acknowledge the historic diversity between Highland and Lowland culture, suggesting two separate Indigenous Peoples. They say:

In Scotland, centuries of linguistic suppression targeting Gaelic and Scots, combined with anglicization of education and media, have resulted in cultural erosion and diminished linguistic vitality. Broadcasting regulations, which place Scottish media under English authority, further reinforce cultural dependency and restrict Indigenous cultural expression.

It’s undeniable that the suppression of Gaelic actually happened under a uniquely Scottish education system, which saw it as heathen and primitive. The system of a school in every village, after 1843 often two, and the activities of bodies such as the anti-Catholic SSPCK, were purely Scottish.

The reasons for the decline of Scots would require careful analysis on another day, but I’m reminded that in Germany, invention of the press is regarded as the single biggest factor in the decline of Plattdeutsch as a separate language. Printing required German spelling and grammar to be standardised, and this was done conform to the Hochdeutsch spoken where Gutenberg lived. Spoken in the “plat”, northern regions, the low German sounds very similar to old Scots; both belong to the same language family.

Moving on from the language issue, it’s surely stretching the meaning of indigenous, when we Scots are happy to remind the World that we invented everything from the steam engine to the television, let alone modern surgery and economics. The Edinburgh of the Enlightenment was a powerhouse that attracted thinkers and inventors from all over. I read recently that Scottish universities turned out more than 10,000 doctors between 1750 and 1850, while England’s managed about 500.

Finally, and most important of all, I simply find it abhorrent that an image should be presented of modern Scots that denies the inclusion in our midst of the countless peoples who have been welcomed and made their homes here over the centuries, whether arriving from war, from pogrom, from famine, or from the free choice to live in a broadly supportive community. This is our major strength, and it is the antithesis of the description submitted on our behalf, but without our instructions, by JPTi.

The link to the UN Declaration:

https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/UNDRIP_E_web.pdf

The link to the JPTi press release:

https://www.jpti.ch/post/jpti-submits-emrip-input-on-structural-conflict-and-unresolved-decolonisation-in-alaska-hawaii-sco