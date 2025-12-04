Ewan Kennedy

Mairianna Clyde
Dec 5

Kirk sessions, not parish councils, which are English. The education system was ‘purely Scottish’ run and made right to the present day. A feature was the focus on a broad liberal education.

Cathy Gunn
Dec 4

Hi I also wonder why JPTI included Scots in their submission, and failed to identify my local cartoon character. But did the suppression of Gaelic happened under a purely Scottish education system? Was anything after 1603 and 1707 purely Scottish? My research shows schools set up to educate Scotland's future leaders in English ways, and for 'the English language to be universally plantit.' The state (UK) set the curriculum and the church ran the schools. Parish councils were legally bound to fund schools through local taxes so the vehicle may have been Scottish but I always assumed the design and instructions were imported. I'd have to track down the source but the quote predates the Disruption by over a hundred years. Be interested to hear your thoughts on the matter.

