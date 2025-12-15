Ewan Kennedy
The Scottish Islanders
How an old sailing boat took over my life
Dec 15, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
Housing an Industrial City
Reflections on a permanent crisis
Dec 14, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
Are Scots Indigenous?
Mr Azizov, are you having a laugh?
Dec 4, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
November 2025
The demise of Petition PE2135
Here's hoping the spirit lives on!
Nov 28, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
Is this the end of Liberation Scotland/Salvo?
At the IFS Conference, we didn't know what was coming!
Nov 12, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
Is Scotland a Colony?
A quick look in advance of the IFS Conference on 8th November
Nov 5, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
October 2025
How best to use an old church
William Leiper's Hyndland Church of Scotland
Oct 1, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
September 2025
The Story of Harvie's Dyke
A largely forgotten tale of cooperation across society.
Sep 2, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
August 2025
Religious Education in Schools
Responses must reach the Scottish Parliament by 1 September
Aug 26, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
No such thing as a free lunch!
Reflections on an interesting summer in Amsterdam
Aug 16, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
Plus ça change!
It seems that the Glasgow University Union needs to wake up.
Aug 10, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
July 2025
Burns and the Gaelic
An excursion into the Old Town in the Age of Enlightenment
Jul 19, 2025
Ewan Kennedy
