I’ve been visiting Luing for about twenty five years, after a friend on Toberonochy decided to bring a group of us with traditional boats together each year in early May for a weekend muster, involving picnics on small, uninhabited islands and tiny remote bays, a ceilidh on the Saturday and lectures on the Sunday, once everyone was exhausted. After twenty years, a number of factors, including the covid lockdowns, broke the sequence, and they’re now just great memories to look back on.

You can get an idea of things from this post on my Scottish Boating blog:

Memories of Luing

Recently I’ve been returning to the island in my little cruising boat, Mariota. Visiting a known anchorage, where you lay the anchor in the usual spot, out of the way of larger visitors who need deeper water, is very reassuring. The image above is from my friend’s garden, where there’s always a welcoming cup of coffee on arrival.

Further North, there’s an interesting anchorage at Ardinamir, in Gaelic “the point of the pool”, which has a twisting entry that has confused visitors over the years. In the early part of last century, the wonderful Clyde Cruising Club placed signs on the reefs, metal spikes with the trademark CCC on top, leave the green one to starboard, the red to port, and you’ll be safe. It’s easy with an engine; on Mariota it’s fun under sail, especially with a flukey wind. This view from neighbouring Torsa gives an idea of what’s involved. Mariota is the tiny dot in the top, shallow end of the bay, nearest to the entrance.

The bay is well known, partly for its connection with the local farmer Irene MacLachlan. The story we were all told, decades ago, was that her lonely father placed an advert in the Times, hoping to find some wretched girl who’d lost her beloved in the Great War. The bit about the advert may be true, because Irene’s mother came from London, but the rest is, thankfully, rubbish, as this page from the RHYC millenium book shows.

Irene lived in a house with few amenties, accompanied by her massive cat, who I think was called MacTavish, but I may be confusing the name with Sister MacTavish, who ran a retirement home called Lochtayside in Hillhead Street in the west end of Glasgow, exclusively for retired Highland nurses. I had a wonderful client, Sister Buchanan from Oban, who had the second sight, whom I used to visit there. There were tartan carpets throughout, and the inhabitants enjoyed their whisky, but that’s a tale for another day.

It’s about a mile across the Sound to Degnish Point, and I recently learned that Gregor MacGregor, the farmer there, and Irene would on calm days converse over the water about the price of cattle and such matters. Irene was well known for shouting warnings to yachts taking the wrong side of the CCC perches.

The Isle of Luing has no garage, so cars and other vehicles are exempt from things like MOT certificates, provided they never leave, and there’s no resident policeman, but of course everyone is incredibly well behaved.

In May I sailed Mariota into Ardinamir and hiked over to the Atlantic Islands Centre, a wonderful community hub with spectacularly good catering and a growing reputation for putting on cultural events. The population of the Atlantic Islands, otherwise the Slate Islands, have a reputation for writing books, many of which are on display, and I was delighted when the Centre manager, Becks, was not only happy to carry mine, as a near neighbour, but offered me the chance to do a talk, which is now scheduled for 6th August.

After a few weeks of bad weather, when Mariota sat on her mooring rocking about in heavy rain, the weekend promised sunshine and light winds, so on Saturday I headed off with a cargo of books. I had a lovely trip down, in light airs, and was soon happily anchored in the spot where I know there are two metres under us at Low Water.

On Sunday morning I set off for the hike of nearly two miles over to the Centre, a walk with very fine views over the Sound of Luing to the Garvellachs, with the Ross of Mull in the distance.

I’d originally intended to stay for lunch, but the forecast was for stronger winds later, so I settled for a cool drink instead and got back to Mariota, with the result that I was leaving close to Low Water.

It took about six tacks to get out, fortunately in a steady working breeze, then I had a fast reach over to Degnish, clearing the point by a nice margin.

It’s been a feature of headlands for hundreds of years, that no matter how hard one tries to clear them, they have a kind of magnetism that lures the helmsman ever closer. I suspect that the traditions about mermaids have grown from this, giving one something/someone to blame for getting stuck.

As it happened, the forecast was wrong, not about the fact of the strong winds, but their timing. Had I enjoyed a leisurely lunch and a stroll back, there would have been deeper water leaving the bay, and I’d have missed the dreadful squalls that hit once I was in Loch Melfort. Soon I was tacking up the loch in a nasty Southeasterly, coming over the hills to my right, varying directions with calm spells in between. And a pod of dolphins thoroughly enjoying it all!

I did not have a spare hand to fix that nasty crease!

It certainly made for a fast trip home, the main worry being catching the mooring, which is exposed in this wind direction. After a previous experience, I keep the anchor available to drop instantly if needed. In the event we arrived in a calm spell and I caught the pick-up buoy easily, but before I got the riser rope fastened another squall struck, and I had to hang on while it passed.

The day ended on a high note, with a call from Anne asking me to come ashore as soon as possible. Our lovely neighbours, Bob and Mairi, had seen my arrival, and were on their way round to our house. Soon we were sitting on the terrace, eating freshly made buttered scones with whipped cream and jam. An hour later, the wind had abated, there were no more squalls. The joys of sailing!