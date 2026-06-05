Sheriff Andrew Berry, who came out of retirement to derail a trespass case

For some years I’ve been following the various attempts by MOWI, Scottish Sea Farms and Bakkafrost, three of the biggest foreign owned, industrial fish farm companies, to shut down the activities of a lone campaigner, Don Staniford, who has been trying to bring to public attention the enormity of the damage they are causing to the environment of the western seaboard of Scotland and the flora and fauna therein, not least the few remaining stocks of wild salmon and sea trout. Massive, well known legal firms have been happy to act for the companies, no doubt for healthy fees, whereas the activist has had to rely on the goodwill of a small number of decent solicitors and advocates willing to take on work for the public good, working for no, or for minimal fees. Now liberated from the daily demands of a legal office, I’ve had time to contribute with research, legal briefing papers and occasional videos, such as the one below on the ancient law of the open seas, referenced below, where some further reading matter can also be found.

A year ago, I wrote a note on trespass, which was intended for fellow lawyers, but given the increasing interest among the general public, I am happy to share it more widely.

Note on Trespass to Land and Moveables, by Ewan Kennedy

Background

Having watched every major hearing in the MOWI and Bakkafrost cases, I feel that we have at every stage been on the back foot with regard to some very basic points of law.

MOWI was an example of how when a case goes off the rails at an early stage it can be very difficult to get it back on track. At the commencement of the debate in Oban Sheriff Court, Sheriff Andrew Berry indicated that he saw matters as akin to a standard domestic abuse case, then sat mute throughout, asked no questions, and generally appeared quite uninterested. Jonathan Barne KC referred to no authorities whatsoever, essentially just repeating the word “trespass” endlessly. At the start of the appeal hearing, Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle indicated that Sheriff Berry “was one of mine, I know him well” and that the format of the judgement was unusual. Because it contained no discussion, the issues had to be argued de novo.

At the Sheriff Appeal Court, most of the discussion concerned the fifteen metre exclusion zone, an issue which later collapsed in less than five minutes after exchanges between Mr Barne and Sheriff Principal Nigel Ross, ending in that part of the case being withdrawn. This left the basic question whether an owner of moveable property, in the form of a fish farm moored in open sea, was entitled to exclude a person who boarded temporarily, without requiring proof of any loss or damage. The argument presented on behalf of the Defender was essentially that the universally accepted right to navigate extended to a right to board temporarily a floating structure, without causing damage or financial loss. As I shall explain, I believe that an approach based purely on the lack of a law of trespass would have had a better chance.

Some basic issues

A point needs to be made regarding the nature of our public freedoms, whether to walk over land, or to be present on the open sea. Our courts habitually use the word “rights” to describe these. A hundred years ago, in his work on Fundamental Legal Conceptions, the celebrated American jurist Wesley Newcomb Hohfeld was doing his best to point out the need for precision in legal language, sometimes referring to Scottish cases to do so. His analysis may seem convoluted, but the basic point is that while in a private law context, for one person to have a right there will always be a corresponding legal duty on another, the situation is different in public law. Here I have a freedom, what Hohfeld terms a “privilege”, to do something simply because nobody else has the right to stop me, what he calls a “no-right”.

This is important in the context of the open sea. It was overlooked in Crown Estate v Fairlie Yacht Slip, 1979 S.C. 156, where arguments focused on the “right” to navigate, which was in turn defined as making a journey between points A and B. There is in fact no law conferring that right on me; navigating is just one of the countless things I am free to do, such as to fish, to swim, to kayak, or simply to sit in my boat on a mooring and watch the world go by. The latter is by far the most popular use of the sea, and requires a mooring to do it. I can do these things simply because nobody has the right to stop me. They are freedoms, not rights. The failure to recognise this caused the case to be lost. The boatyard, as a commercial concern, could not found on recreation or leisure, but could have invited a boat owner to intervene. (I didn’t know about the case, but had Stroma on a mooring rented from them at that very time.)

The point was correctly recognised in the Spey River case, Will’s Trs v Cairngorm Canoeing and Sailing School Ltd, 1976 SC (HL) 30 where the freedom of kayakers was established on the basis of the river having been used for the transport of logs hundreds of years earlier.

Incidentally, I should confirm that the licences that the Crown Estate gives out to enable the fish farmers to moor on the seabed, expressly reserve all our public freedoms, as well as our rights.

The MOWI v Staniford Appeal

The essence of the SAC judgement, written by Sheriff Principal Ross, is found in just one paragraph, notably with no reference to any authorities:

“An award of perpetual interdict does not require harm to be established. Interdict is available to prevent unlawful conduct. The pursuer has a right of ownership in the structure of the marine farms, extending to the whole of the structure. It is entitled, as of right, to prevent the defender entering upon or interfering with the structures. The pursuer has notified the defender that it does not consent to his entering the marine farms. It has required the defender to stop interfering with or entering upon their property. He refuses to do so and asserts that he intends to continue to carry out these acts. The pursuer is entitled to interdict to stop such interference with their property. The entitlement to interdict is based on straightforward principles of the law of property, and is not affected by the defender’s motives, or any wider questions of law.”

My reading of this suggests that (a) the decision is rooted in property law, rather than the law of delict and (b) it conflates the concept of trespass to heritable and to moveable property. It would certainly be very odd for there to be trespass to moveables but not to land, so the latter must be looked at first.

Trespass to Land

The old arguments about trespass have of course been consigned to history by the coming of the Access Code, but we must return for our purpose. I’d argue that in Hohfeld’s terms we have surrendered our freedom to roam in exchange for a statutory right to do so, on certain conditions.

Trespass to land depended on the all important possession of a title deed giving exclusive possession to the surface of a defined area of land, together with the airspace above and the earth below, except insofar as the latter is subject to any mineral reservations. Expressions such as a coelo usque ad centrum, or less commonly, inter coelum et infernas are routinely found in reports. The Institutional Writers speak of our being entitled to lop our neighbours’ overhanging branches and roots, without any suggestion of damage or loss. See, e.g. Bell, paras 940 to 943.

But these writers refer to encroachment, rather than to entry onto heritage by an actual human. In fact I think Stair, part of a family of major landowners, would have found it utterly ridiculous to suggest that an ordinary person did not have the freedom to walk about on an area of open land. In his times, and those of the other Institutional writers, our countryside was heavily populated, and only a small minority had any documentary backing for their presence. Society was highly class ridden, with landowners at the top, holding feudal title from the Crown, then a laird class holding estates which they divided into farms and let out to their subtenants the tacksmen, while below was a huge underclass of landless cottars, who had no security of tenure whatsoever. They remained in self-built houses formed of turf purely because they made themselves useful as labourers.

The famous Murdoch MacRae was a cottar, and provides an instructive example. Had the legal team working for Winans felt they had a case of trespass based on the cottar’s presence they would surely have run it, but they had to run on encroachment by the pet lamb, and its eating the blades of grass. A case better seen as delict, perhaps?

Murdoch MacRae, perhaps not the timid wee mouse we sometimes imagined him to be.

And his wife, the actual owner of the pet lamb

The cottars were not at the very bottom. The Scottish Parliament from time to time had to enact statutes anent “the sornars, thiggars and randy beggars that doth plague this land” without specifying where these unfortunates should go. It’s further evidence of general awareness that people could not be removed without express legal backing.

The Clearances bequeathed to us the largely empty landscape we see today, but, I argue, almost nothing in terms of a legal basis for trespass. There is an acute scarcity of recorded cases.

The case of John Campbell, Earl of Breadalbane v Thomas Livingstone of Parkhall 1791, 3 Paton 221 does not support some of the claims recent writers have made in support of the concept of trespass. We have two well known and outspoken landowners jousting with each other. Livingstone, “a gentleman of considerable landed property”, having obtained all necessary consents to use firearms, but not the consent of the Earl, embarked on an excursion with friends to shoot over the Earl’s property. He may have been annoyed that Robert Burns hadn’t stayed with him on the grand tour. It’s quite clear that the case was argued throughout against the backdrop of there being in general no prohibition on simply being on a stretch of land, rather than running a sporting event on it. Again, a case of delict?

Similarly the famous Glen Tilt case, Duke of Atholl v Torrie & Others 1865 1 Macqueen 65, helps neither side, as it relates to what was clearly a public road. It was a time of considerable agitation for land access, and that same year saw the enactment of the Trespass (Scotland) Act, which introduced an offence of trespass, providing in Section Three,

Every person who lodges in any premises, or occupies or encamps on any land, being private property, without the consent and permission of the owner or legal occupier of such premises or land, and every person who encamps or lights a fire on or near any road or enclosed or cultivated land, or in or near any plantation, without the consent and permission of the owner or legal occupier of such road, land, or plantation shall be guilty of an offence punishable as herein-after provided.

Again, there would have been no need for a new offence, had there already been a law of trespass. Incidentally, my Freedom of Information request showed that there had been no recent prosecutions, since at latest 2003.

Professor D M Walker suggests that the primary remedy for intrusion is simply to ask the intruder to leave, which perhaps suggests that if he intrudes briefly when nobody is there, no event of legal significance has happened.

Professor T B Smith in his Short Commentary, page 526, records that

“Interdict, having an equitable origin, is not granted automatically on mere proof of an unauthorised entry upon land. Grant of interdict is in the discretion of the court, and will not apparently be granted where no right is being asserted by the alleged trespasser - or at least where there is no reasonable ground for thinking that further entry on the land is to be expected, and where no appreciable injury has been caused to the land.”

He goes on to refer to Winans v MacRae, where as noted above there was an allegation of damage, the few blades of grass consumed by the cottar’s lamb. The House of Lords were of the view that a case on such a trivial matter should never have been brought.

Then we can look at the words of the first Lord President Clyde, in the Appeal Court in Dumbreck v Addie’s Collieries, 1928 SC 547 at p 554

“The word ‘trespasser’ is apt, in Scotland, to be a question-begging term … It means nothing more than a person who intrudes on the land of another without that other’s permission, and it does not imply the commission of any legal offence. It is, in short, a popular term, not a legal one.”

Trespass to Moveables

Before Leitch v Laydon, which concerned the returnable soda water bottles used by customers of Mr Leitch and his competitor Mr Barr, there does not appear to be a single reported case in Scots law on a subject that could be described as trespass to moveables. Further, there appear to have been none afterwards until the recent cases of Shell v Greenpeace, where there was a statute, and Phestos Shipping. Of course there’s nothing similar about some bottles, an oil rig and a ship, except that they’re all moveable. The cases are similar in that in each there were averments of serious damage and/or financial loss, placing each very firmly in the law of delict, rather than of property. This position is supported by the late Professor Joe Thomson.

The Institutional writers deal with moveable property under totally separate headings, in none of which does any of them discuss trespass.

Here, we can again turn to Bell, Principles, para 1284:

“Ownership in moveables is a right of exclusive and absolute use and enjoyment, with uncontrollable powers of disposal, provided no use be made of the subject and no alienation attempted, which for purposes of public policy, convenience, or justice, are, by the general disposition of the common law or by special enactments of the Legislature, forbidden; or from which, by obligation or contract, the owner has bound himself to abstain.”

Conclusion

I hope that the foregoing gives us some hope that Bakkafrost may not succeed in overcoming the various authorities I’ve quoted. So far they have only referred to MOWI, which makes their position something of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Some further reading

The interview about the law of the open seas is here:

The Open Seas

For those suffering from insomnia, the link to the major essay from Wesley Newcomb Hohfeld is here:

https://www.jstor.org/stable/pdf/786270.pdf

My article in Scottish Legal News:

https://www.scottishlegal.com/articles/ewan-kennedy-is-there-a-concept-of-chattel-trespass-in-scots-law

Lord Tyre on the Spey River case:

https://www.scottishlegal.com/articles/session-cases-at-200-a-river-runs-through-it

The late Alan Blackshaws had a deep understanding of trespass:

https://www.euppublishing.com/doi/abs/10.3366/scot.2008.0002

The truth behind Winans v Macrae, scroll to page 180, he wasn’t the poor mite at all:

https://www.ambaile.org.uk/coo/user/assets/155/46300.pdf