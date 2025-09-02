A week or so ago, while driving back from Glasgow in the early morning, I had BBC Scotland radio on, and heard a brief reference to Harvie’s Dyke, and the new book on it by Professor Chris Whatley. They do still manage the occasional good programme!

Lang Tam Harvie was what Robert Burns would have called a birkie, a man who had elevated himself above his perceived status. Glaswegians have always detested such men, and those living and working in the East End in the Spring of 1823 had good reason to do so, when Harvie had a massive wall built to stop the citizens exercising their ancient right to walk along the banks of the Clyde.

Once back home, I quickly found this session run by the Royal Society of Edinburgh, so fascinating that Anne and I listened to the whole eighty minutes.

Harvie's Dyke; Glasgow's forgotten Triumph

The book duly arrived, and I strongly recommend it to anyone interested in the history of Glasgow at a very complicated and troubled time. It takes us into far more detail than the lecture could. We meet characters from all levels of society, colliers, poets, lawyers, a doctor, and of course the ubiquitous weavers. It’s great to discover the level of collaboration. We learn of broadsheets produced and sold in thousands for half an old penny to a population that was largely literate, money raised to help the families of the men jailed for their efforts, and later in great sums to cover the successful court hearings that ended in the House of Lords.

There’s an extremely thoughtful set of conclusions, touching on the structure of society, with many, such as the handloom weavers moving into employed status for the first time, and colliers, for centuries working in conditions close to slavery, beginning to organise into combinations.

Professor Whatley discusses why the successful tale of the Dyke, which ran for years, hasn’t lasted in our public imagination, while briefer episodes that ended only in hangings and transportations, have. I’m left wondering if the fact of cooperation across all levels simply didn’t suit the simplistic narratives craved by later political activists needing to present issues in technicolour.