Ewan Kennedy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Kay's avatar
Rob Kay
Dec 16

Thanks very much, Ewan. Absolutely delightful Substack, and I've copied that to all my fans and followers because I think it well deserves a good read. Wonderful days, wonderful times, and it sounds like you had some great fun with that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ewan Kennedy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture