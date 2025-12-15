The image above was for many of Glasgow’s business families highly emotional. It shows the fleet of identical Scottish Islanders racing in Clyde Fortnight in July 1939, a few weeks before the yachts were all laid up for six years and the Firth became out of bounds for such pursuits. Almost every one aboard these boats would have received call up papers, mostly for naval service.

I knew next to nothing about this when in 1976 I bought Stroma, number 4 in the photograph. Built in 1929, she was very affordable, looked lovely, and had very basic accommodation inside. As the years went by, I discovered that she was also seaworthy and extremely fast; one could travel huge distances on the west coast using wind and tide alone, for these boats never used engines if there was the lightest breeze. Most of the class did have engines, tiny petrol ones, and purists who preferred not to were required to carry equivalent weight and a dummy propeller. The class rules were designed to ensure that the families who owned them got no advantage from spending money. They were not averse to spending on other things, building what is now the Royal Marine Hotel for weekend use as a clubhouse, with a telegraph room for urgent business and a swimming pool that occasionally housed the lobsters for the Saturday post race dinner.

My photo on a recent trip to court, spot the KC!

The Islanders were designed for a crew of three, father or mother of the family, son or daughter, and a local fisherman, who looked after the yacht on her mooring, had her ready when the family alighted at Hunters Quay, and served as the paid hand in the race. These fellows were competitive, the first prize of £5 went to them. Here we see Herbert Thom and his man; together they were unbeatable in hundreds of races.

I was to care for Stroma for forty two years, during which she took me and my friends from our base near Oban down as far as Gigha and up to Skye and Wester Ross, with Tobermory and Craighouse frequent weekend destinations.

Off Crinan in summer 2008

We had some wonderful trips, punctuated by occasional encounters with mischievous west coast skerries, and she kept us safe in some dreadful weather. I started to come across the descendants of many of the original owners and found a treasure trove, not only sailing stories, but extraordinary family histories. One of the most fascinating concerned the war baby Joan Pembridge, second left on the knee of Emeline Pankhurst, who later, after a couple of name changes, became a foredeck hand on the family yacht, racing against a tough, all male, American crew in Oyster Bay off New York.

The four war babies collected from an orphanage in 1914

Out for a sail with her second adoptive mum. Their clothing makes no concession to the fact that they’re sailing!

From what I learned over the years, it became obvious, virtually compulsory, that the stories of these talented families, competitive in business as well as in sport, should be recorded. Their exploits were an almost unknown chapter in Glasgow’s social history. Their parents had arrived in the city variously, through Highland clearance, Irish famine, one even as a radical refugee from Bismark, and survived in the pressure cooker of Victorian Glasgow.

The book came out two years ago, and it’s been getting quite good reviews. We, my friends who published it and I, didn’t realise how much bookshops take, so it’s being marketed directly from the Scottish Yachting Archives at the link below. Be warned, they’ll be on their break after Thursday 18th!

The online shop should come up here: www.shop.yachtarchive.scot