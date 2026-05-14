Ewan Kennedy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ewan Kennedy's avatar
Ewan Kennedy
May 24

Old pal Malcolm Docherty has commented as follows: I watched the same thing happen on the Supreme Court's YouTube channel, having visited Burgh Hall on Tuesday morning and realising there would be little point in trying to get a seat on Wednesday due to huge interest in the case. My layman's account of proceedings was posted on Facebook and after considering your lawerly report I feel that I got the gist of it right. I was amazed the President did not react more heatedly when told of the last minute agreement, but perhaps "ripping them one" is not part of elevated jurisprudencial procedure?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ewan Kennedy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture