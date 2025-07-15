The last fifty years have seen more changes in the legal profession throughout Europe than were seen in the preceding centuries. I suspect that if Daumier had time-travelled into the mid Twentieth Century with his sketch book he would have found precisely the same characters for his pencil with whom he was already familiar. If he turned up now he wouldn’t recognise today’s intense young people, totally sober, hunched over computers, not a wig in sight. Lawyers have mutated to adapt to changing commercial realities and societal attitudes. Daumier would have been shocked, or perhaps delighted, to find that most of them are women.

Being involved in part time teaching in my earlier years I was also able to observe several changes in universities. Latin, required at Higher level when I went to Glasgow, ceased to be important, a change much greater than purely symbolic because it indirectly opened the doors to a wider population. In the 1960s our professors made virtually no attempt to integrate what we were learning with what was going on in society outside. We were lectured on Bills of Exchange, bank instruments that went out of general use two hundred years earlier, while Hire Purchase was ignored. Today’s students are far more socially aware, even encouraged to become involved in work in advice centres.

Traditionally, clients were principally in two groups, first, those who bought houses, made wills, and accumulated capital and, second, those who were accused of committing, and sometimes did commit, crimes. Everyone is now of interest as a potential client, but only if some means of extracting profit from the work can be found. How this is done has meant that the important issue of avoiding conflicts of interest has sometimes been overlooked.

The study of how lawyers have historically viewed conflicts of interest is fascinating. From the earliest times there was an absolute prohibition, throughout all major European legal systems, on a lawyer having a personal interest in the subject matter of a client’s case. Phrases from the old cat-Latin beloved of lawyers, such as acting in rem suam, in his own case, or the pactum de quota litis, working for a share of the result, were imprinted on the minds of students, apprentice solicitors and devil advocates. Historically, when an advocate offended he was drummed out of the profession in open court, before the full bench and bar. We older fellows were brought up to detest the American “ambulance chasers” who were reputed to attend hospital bedsides with business cards. The reasons for the prohibitions were pretty obvious; once the lawyers are in on the case the witnesses may not be too far behind. For this reason American “witness reward” payments are strictly illegal here. Genuine witness protection is a different matter; I suspect most protected witnesses would rather never have found themselves in need of it.

This worst of all professional crimes has effectively been abolished, as a result of two distinct developments. First, some lawyers decided to bend the rules by setting up claims businesses outside their practices. When this was tested in court Lord Penrose ruled, in rather a strict interpretation, that the prohibition did not extend to stopping the companies, as they were separate legal entities from their shareholder solicitors, to whom they sent the legal work. Second, a new type of insurance policy emerged to cover legal fees and with it highly specialised law firms doing nothing apart from damages work. I can’t criticise their efficiency, as there’s no doubt that they have developed skills, technological resources and teams of back-up staff from para-legals, statement takers to process servers far beyond what any general practice can provide. While these latter are assumed to be ethical, it has to be borne in mind that anyone with a clear case would usually have found, historically, a lawyer willing to run it on the basis that the expenses would follow success. The court reports are full of such cases, perhaps the best known being that of the famous snail in 1932 (Donoghue v Stevenson).

A less obvious result of these developments has been an absence of training in claims and general court work outside of these firms, which is leading to a split profession. Most of us legal dinosaurs who entered fifty or more years ago saw court work as integral to how we identified ourselves as lawyers. Most law firms would have been able to offer at least basic advice on the validity of a claim.

Alongside these changes have been others in domestic and commercial “chamber” work. There has been a rapidly accelerating trend for processes such as house purchase to be standardised. Nobody would now suggest that a qualification in conveyancing law is required to handle a standard purchase. The public are rightly more concerned with heating systems that work properly than that the documentation is in order. That is fine, of course, until it turns out that it isn’t. Outside of academia there are now very few genuine conveyancers with the skills to resolve such issues.

These changes have occurred with remarkably little interference from government. The law societies in both Scotland and England were set up, post-war, to administer the earliest system of legal aid that was seen as a new social adjunct to the Health Service. In the first thirty years of their existence they were left alone by government and basically adopted the old ethical standards and practical ways of the local faculties they had almost, but not quite, replaced. In Scotland the various bodies which survived included Edinburgh’s WS and SSC societies, Aberdeen’s Advocates, Glasgow’s Royal Faculty of Procurators, mainly providing social and library facilities for local lawyers.

Among the rank and file, particularly in the West of Scotland, there was a perception that the Law Society was not our friend. For example it was undemocratic to a degree that would not have been tolerated in the National Union of Mineworkers; at least their president was elected on a vote of the members, whereas the Law Society president isn’t. The Society’s electorate was divided into constituencies which were balanced in favour of the country areas. The president was always elected in turn by the council members and in practice was always the previous year’s vice president. Adding to this that becoming an elected member involved spending a lot of time in Edinburgh, representation came mainly from large firms, who could spare people. Anyone from a small country firm would have a good chance of getting in without facing an election. The result of the disconnect between the Society and members was the emergence of highly vocal local groups, such as the Glasgow Bar Association.

The first governmental intervention came in 1975, when the last ever Royal Commissions were set up under the Labour Government to look into legal services in England and Wales and in Scotland respectively. They were a belated response to widespread public dissatisfaction with lawyers from two main sectors, a small, powerful, consumer lobby who felt that the fees were too high, and a massive groundswell of public opinion that most people couldn’t afford lawyers at all. There was also the Finer Report in England, which looked at domestic matters and concluded that there should be a new family court.

The Scottish Commission was chaired by Lord Hughes and had as a member the formidable Joan Macintosh, Chair of the Consumers Association, novelist, ex-diplomat, colleague of the spy Donald Maclean and a good friend of Philip Myers, who had been recruited to Glasgow University as one of the new type of lecturer required following the broadening of the Scottish law degree from the old, practice based, BL to the new LLB.

Philip had an air of old school metropolitan socialism about him, which unusually he combined with a great sense of humour. I was teaching Jurisprudence at the time and we became good friends. The Scottish Legal Action Group had just been formed and we both joined. Soon I was travelling through to Edinburgh with him for committee meetings and for a time served as secretary. We also organised a number of events in Glasgow, including a major conference on divorce reform, which was attended by several members of the Royal Commission including Lord Hughes himself.

The action group committee comprised a number of strongly opinionated people in two main groups, on one hand radical academics including the main founder Professor Ian Willock of Dundee and Philip and on the other a bunch of young advocates, who were transparently aware that the traditional route to greatness on the Bench required one to hitch oneself to one of the big parties, of which in those simpler times there were of course just two. Coming out as a Labour candidate for an Edinburgh constituency, in the dying days of the Callaghan government, carried no risk whatsoever of a five year unwanted career break in London.

I was virtually alone as a working solicitor; indeed there was hostility towards my branch of the profession, who were quite easy to characterise at the time as either commercial and working out of large city centre offices, or the flamboyant criminal defenders who featured daily in the tabloids. Some of the members wanted the Group to lobby for the Labour Party; as an enthusiast for neither big party I felt that we should be neutral. ScoLAG had even recruited some Tories; law reform is of concern to all.

The consumer lobby at the time had a very middle class flavour. Of course they argued that free legal services should be available to all, but they failed to explain how this could be achieved. If one attempted to point out that many solicitors attempted to remedy the gaps in legal aid by spending part of their time working for nothing, the answer was to describe this as cross-subsidisation; the middle class were being overcharged on house moves. This was nonsense when other solicitors were charging the same fees and spending their spare time golfing rather than do-gooding. One issue for the Royal Commission to look at would be the fact that fees were at that time regulated, so you could charge less but not more than the scale set by the Law Society.

When the Group started to discuss what should be included in a joint submission to the Royal Commission it quickly became clear that the list would be never ending. Ideas included a proposal that solicitors offices should be open in the evenings, so that hard working people could get appointments after work. Most of the solicitors I knew were already working late at night, apart from which it seemed unlikely that our staff would welcome the extra hours.

Philip accepted my concerns. He also wanted to promote the idea that the taxpayer should support dedicated law centres in the areas where they were required, something that was beginning to be trialled in parts of London. The idea was to lead eventually to the Castlemilk Law Centre and its modern incarnation the Govan one. He was worried that his ideas would be submerged amid a great mass of proposals. We left the Scottish Legal Action Group and set up our own “Glasgow Law Services Study Group” with the addition of a few locally based colleagues.

As we were very limited in our resources, Philip insisted that we should concentrate on the areas of most concern to the Commission. To find out what these were he wrote to Mr Stuart Fair, their secretary, suggesting a meeting. The two of us went through and spent an afternoon with him in Royal Crescent, noting what the members wished to achieve. As with all government appointed inquiries the secretariat had a pretty good idea of what the politicians wanted the Commission to do.

We discovered that the system of controlled scale fees for house transactions was a main target for Joan Macintosh. Another was the maintenance of a split profession and the associated problem of how disciplinary and professional standards could be maintained in systems whereby the two lawyer’s bodies, the Law Society of Scotland and the Faculty of Advocates, policed themselves. At that time almost all the lawyers in Scotland were in the solicitor branch and there were reckoned to be only about two hundred advocates actually practising. As almost all judges were appointed from the latter this seemed to many very unfair and restrictive. One could add that at that time trainee advocates, “devils”, were not permitted to take additional jobs to maintain themselves during training, effectively closing their ranks to anyone without a lot of money behind him (and they were then almost exclusively male).

When we left Philip announced that, as effectively civil servants, we were entitled to a meal on expenses before getting the train home. On our next visit Mr Fair told us that we hadn’t reached the grade appropriate for the Cafe Royal and asked us to be more economical on future occasions. To our delight he did invite us back and we were able to focus the document we put together, of about sixty pages, on issues that we knew would get a hearing. Broadly we supported the professions being unified and the creation of a Legal Services Corporation to direct all legal services, including through law centres, and to regulate standards and discipline. Later we were invited to give oral evidence a couple of times, as it happened on afternoons when the Law Society had been there in the morning. We both enjoyed, if being rather overwhelmed by, the sessions and took good advantage of the chance to comment on the official line. That we now have law centres is, I believe, mainly the legacy of my old friend Philip.

The Royal Commission reported in 1980, after the arrival of Mrs Thatcher, so that was the end of the LSC idea and expensive things like family courts. In a compromise they recommended keeping the split profession, but introducing a third one, solicitor advocates, in exchange for allowing solicitors to keep a monopoly on house conveyancing. The new government adopted a pick and mix policy, in keeping with neo-liberal ideas of freedom.

A major change was allowing solicitors to advertise, something that had not been canvassed in any detail before the Royal Commission, but fitted into the agenda of the new Thatcher regime perfectly. In common with most solicitors I knew personally I had been trained in a tradition of client confidentiality, strict enough to include not disclosing that a person was actually a client. This view was common among Glasgow lawyers; when the Law Society wanted to allow us to advertise, the Royal Faculty voted strongly against, but the Society pushed it through anyway.

The inevitable result was a great boost to any firm prepared to break taboos about betraying client confidences and willing to spend the huge amounts required. We started to see the unholy spectacle of large law firms proclaiming their skills on television and advertising major cases and takeover battles won in specialist legal journals. Once when I was acting on behalf of an old Glasgow man selling his company on retiring, the partner of the Charlotte Square behemoth acting for the purchaser asked for a clause in the contract permitting them to publish their triumph in due course. He received a strong lecture on ethics from my client, and nearly lost the deal.

Celebrity peacock lawyers started to emerge, always in the Press, but rarely if ever actually found speaking in a court. One very predictable effect was that spending part of your time working for nothing has been given the name “pro bono” and formalised as a marketing stunt. None of us in those early days would have contemplated having an entire television series about one’s firm. In fact, my staff in those days were somewhat publicity shy.

Books started to appear, with those working in crime the first to get involved. One of the first, “Get me Dowdall”, created a stir but no criticism from our ethical guardians and I’m glad in retrospect that the stories were recorded. We now quite regularly see such memoirs, including some from judges, which would have been unthinkable quite recently. Overall they are a useful addition to the archive of recent social history, providing, for example, stern reminders of the stresses those old professionals were under when literally working to save their clients from the gallows.

Over the next twenty years or so I stayed on the case, contributing the occasional “Law Page” to the Glasgow Herald. In 1998 the Law Society appointed the first non-solicitor editor of their Journal, David Cameron, and because of my activities he asked me to reignite the debate on regulation. I wrote my piece after discussions with a number of experienced local friends and colleagues, whose ideas I respected. My article started as follows:

“In addition to the other powers and duties vested in the Society … the objects of the Society shall include the promotion of the interests of the Profession of Solicitors in Scotland and the interests of the public in relation to that Profession.”

Thus Parliament inflicted on the Law Society of Scotland the obligation to promote interests which may from time to time be irreconcilable. It is odd that this happened to a profession whose members are trained to recognise conflicts of interest and whose individual function is to promote the interests of clients in situations of conflict. To recognise this conflict is to state the obvious. Perhaps because of the statutory basis it has been felt that nothing can be done, but the arrival of a Scottish Parliament changes this.”

The article went on to describe how the profession was becoming fragmented into large commercial firms, claims lawyers and the rest and basically argued a case, in what I now think was rather tame language, against self-regulation. I argued that the Society was inhibited from promoting all the good things that lawyers did.

“... a complaints-based approach puts a reverse spin on public relations. The sordid details of professional misconduct make the headlines…”

I proposed the creation of a new body, independent of both government and the professions, to take over the regulatory functions of the Society, the Scottish Legal Aid Board and the Conveyancing and Executries Board (a pure white elephant that regulated a total of five practitioners). I suggested that there should be no major additional cost and the Law Society would be liberated to behave as a proper trade body.

I sent the article off in the early Summer and waited month by month for it to appear, then I learned that the secretary of the Law Society wanted to read, and if necessary censor, it and that the editor was holding out against this. He asked me to be patient, but when in October I threatened to send it to the Press, it appeared, uncensored, in November. To date, I believe that David Cameron is the only non-solicitor editor the Journal has had since 1947.

There followed a series of articles by Law Society Council members, all in the strongest terms, essentially accusing me of professional disloyalty. There was a desperation to hang on to self-regulation, despite rising criticism from a public heartily sick and distrustful of it regardless of the sector, lawyers, doctors, the police.

Eventually I was summoned to appear at an open meeting of the Council that took place in the Merchant’s House in Glasgow. I was allowed to attend, but not to speak; my views were reported to the Council members by one of their number, who took the opportunity to state that he totally disagreed with what I had written. I reflected that at that time Gerry Adams was at least allowed to have his own words expressed, albeit via an actor. I recently obtained a copy of the minute:

Extract summary of the Debate section of the Minute of the Council meeting of the Law Society of Scotland held on January 29, 1999, in Glasgow.

President – P J S Dry

Debate on self-regulation

The debate on self-regulation focused on whether the Law Society of Scotland should continue to regulate itself, particularly in handling complaints. ​ Key points raised include:

Support for Self-Regulation: Many members argued that self-regulation ensures higher standards in admissions, education, training, and complaints handling. ​ It was noted that lay involvement in complaints committees is crucial, and professional members are often stricter on their peers than lay members. ​ Concerns were expressed about the cost and inefficiency of external regulation, citing negative experiences with the Scottish Legal Aid Board's compliance regime. ​



Criticism of Self-Regulation: Some members acknowledged public perception issues, with many believing the Law Society is biased in handling complaints. ​ Suggestions included separating the Client Relations Office from the Society to address this perception and renaming the Scottish Solicitors' Discipline Tribunal to emphasize its independence. ​



Alternatives to Self-Regulation: Concerns were raised about the potential cost and inefficiency of external regulation. ​ It was suggested that independent complaints handling might become more adversarial and less effective.​



Improving Self-Regulation: Members emphasized the need to improve complaints handling, provide better public information, and address perception issues. ​ Some suggested splitting the Society's functions into support for the profession and regulation. ​



Outcome: A straw poll revealed strong support for the Society retaining its complaints handling function, with most members agreeing that self-regulation has served both the profession and the public well.

All this happened before some major developments in the legal world, which should have radically changed the attitude of those who denigrated what I had written. Perhaps reassured that the Law Society had no intention of adjusting to the changing climate with firms ever increasing in size, the turn of the century saw the spectacle of some of Scotland largest law firms selling out to massive accountancy and management consultancies. The equity partners of Edinburgh’s oldest and most respected firm, Dundas & Wilson, sold their professional souls and reputations to international scoundrels Arthur Andersen, while Glasgow’s McGrigor Donald sold themselves to KPMG. Meanwhile PWC and Ernst and Young quietly adopted more subtle options, setting up what were essentially new law firms inhouse and shifting work beneath the radar of professional regulation.

Had these mergers lasted they would have forced a major rethink of the whole subject of conflict of interest, far beyond what anyone in the Law Society could have contemplated. For example, how could the duties of full disclosure incumbent on an auditor be reconciled with the absolute protection that communications between client and lawyer enjoy? The bar councils throughout Europe were deeply disturbed by these events and for a time it looked as if United Kingdom law firms would have difficulty maintaining European practices. Matters duly resolved themselves, as both mergers were utterly disastrous and had to be unscrambled a few years later, with huge loss of dignity. As always, the equity partners who had sold out would have been off by then, leaving junior partners and staffers to rebuild their lives and re-establish reputations.

The banking crisis of 2008 showed the basic weakness of law firms overextending themselves to take advantage of what they saw as economies of scale in a profession that has always depended on a close personal trust between adviser and advised, fundamental values that cannot be commoditised. The unchanged, historic system of self regulation failed to predict a number of major failures, including some notorious ones among firms whose partners had been prominent in the Council of the Law Society of Scotland. One of the biggest bankruptcies in recent years concerned a firm whose CEO was at that meeting in January 1999. Perhaps some conflicts of interest were closer to home than anyone suspected.