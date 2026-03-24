I first became aware of the role of the Lord Advocate sixty years ago, when studying constitutional law at Glasgow University. Before then, I’d been aware of his sometimes malicious political influence, having been aware as a child growing up in the west end of the terrible Oscar Slater story.

LAs have played a significant role in the governance of Scotland for hundreds of years. Henry Dundas, described in his time as the “uncrowned King of Scotland” held the post. He notoriously delayed the abolition of slavery, and wasn’t too keen on votes for ordinary people.

A feature of the role was the practice of LAs to appoint themselves as judges, when a suitable opportunity came along. The tradition was broken by a Tory, Norman Wylie, when he declined to do so, although he was placed on the Bench soon after by his successor, the Labour Ronald King Murray, who in due course appointed himself.

For one person to occupy the roles of senior government legal adviser and head of the prosecution service, while also sitting in cabinet, violates the basic principle of separation of powers that is fundamental in modern democracies. As has been pointed out, it would block Scotland’s entry to the EU.

In practical terms, the effects have been seriously damaging in a number of ways. While recent appointments, at least until the current one, have perhaps been less political or partisan than previously, there have been underlying problems of outside influence.

A shocking example of how far things can go wrong is the Lockerbie trial, where the Crown Office was effectively captured by the CIA. I have written before about the strange sudden resignation of the then LA, Andrew Hardie, probably triggered by discovering the extent evidence had been faked.

Hardie has never explained why he jumped; he’s only ever stressed that it wasn’t to get the position on the bench which he took up soon after. The prosecution was then run by his successor Colin Boyd, assisted by Alan Turnbull, both now judges, the latter married to current LA, Dorothy Bain.

Another issue has been the competence of those appointed. In fairness, to fulfill so many diverse and conflicting jobs properly would be beyond the most skilled and energetic lawyers. Post Lockerbie we’ve seen serious incompetence, such as the Rangers trial.

Less publicised examples would include the Madonna with the Yarnwinder case, where charging men who hardly knew each other as conspirators resulted in them all getting off. A lawyer with a red hot Leonardo da Vinci in his office would be skewered by a simple charge of possession.

I hardly need to mention the Alex Salmond case, a persecution rather than a prosecution, relying on a staggering misunderstanding of the Moorov doctrine that any law student could have pointed out. LA Bain has recused herself from the aftermath; yes, sure, we believe her.

Most recently, back to Lockerbie, LA Bain is happy with the kidnapping of Masud. Read more about that here: https://yoursforscotlandcom.wordpress.com/2023/09/19/libya-and-lockerbie/

The status of the Lord Advocate is a reserved matter, but it’s unlikely that Westminster will find the time to do anything unless someone creates a fuss. Will one of our more intelligent MSPs, such as @pauline4glasgow @PaulJSweeney or @TimEagleHI get organised?