In the decades during which I was regularly sailing my boat out from Oban, I often passed the mysterious island of Insh, sometimes Sheep Island on charts, although one never saw sheep, or indeed other livestock, there. In Gaelic it’s simply “An Innis”, the island. I can’t recall the first time I heard that a hermit, Dave, lived on it, but to this day at least one of the caves shows signs of having been modified for less uncomfortable living. Insh had a brief moment of fame at the end of 1870, when the Norval grounded there, and brought a huge bounty to the inhabitants of nearby Easdale, a story I covered in my Scottish Boating Blog.

I learned many years later that the island did indeed belong to one David Brearley, who lived on it in summer, and also had access, one assumes, to somewhere else on the mainland. Latterly he was moved to a care home, and after his death we locals were excited to learn that he had bequeathed the island to the National Trust for Scotland. Delight turned to fury when, in due course, advertisements appeared offering it for sale. I would have immediately resigned, had I not recently done so, following Neil Oliver’s appointment as chair.

Local enquiries soon disclosed that the island had been bought by David Mackman, via one of his companies, West Coast Heritage Limited, which he set up in December 2019. Not only that, he’d apparently also agreed to buy a group of holiday flats at the Melfort Pier, and a wrecked fishing boat that had spent time on the seabed in Ireland. The declared purpose of the company, to set up “holiday centres and villages”, encouraged the suspicion that the island, which had been undisturbed for many decades, and was apparently home to nearly 200 species of plants, could soon become a mini Butlins.

There was a brief flurry of activity in the media, with the Ferret carrying a couple of articles. Highlands and Islands MSPs Mike Russell and John Finnie both expressed their concerns, which got brief coverage before other events took over.

A harmless, and totally free, pastime for old lawyers is scouting about on Companies House, the UK Government register of corporations. It’s very badly policed, and small companies need post only minimal data, but what does appear, often far beyond deadlines, can be fascinating. In this case one could see that Insh had been sold for £353,000, West Coast Heritage also owned a number of flats in Kirkcudbright, and the latter had been pledged under mortgages to fund the purchase price.

Until recently nothing happened that could be gleaned from Companies House. On the ground we learned that the Melfort Pier purchase fell through, the business purchased by others; the fishing boat was eventually repossessed by the local boatyard and is now being broken up for scrap.

Then this week on the Oban Times the news broke.

In their sale publicity, Savills declare:

Whether you're envisioning a private family retreat, an open air leisure project, or a conservation project, Insh Island provides a unique canvas for a natural project or sustainable development of some description (subject to all necessary consent). The island features a natural freshwater spring and ample potential for off-grid energy solutions like solar or wind power. Its varied terrain lends itself well to environmentally conscious living, with potential for glamping sites, eco-lodges, or even a small-scale organic farm. There are no established buildings on site but there is a well known "cave house" on the the north western coast line.

Beyond its natural appeal, Insh Island represents a compelling investment. As demand for exclusive, eco-conscious destinations continues to grow, this island is ideally suited for tourism, wellness retreats, or even use as a film location. Land of this kindwild, private, and unspoiledis increasingly rare and offers lasting legacy value.

On seeing all this, an old lawyer returned to Companies House. Since being under the "significant control” of David Mackman, West Coast Heritage has ended up under the “significant control” of “Mr Nicolas Geoffrey Stuart Sneddon-Murdock”, resident in Wimbledon, who describes himself as a “financier”, a “specialist financier” and a “finance broker”, relative to twelve companies, one is not too sure about the differences. Being old enough to remember Davie from Take the High Road and Lenny from River City, one wondered for a brief period if he was real, but apparently yes.

I, and I’m sure many others, remain disgusted at the National Trust for Scotland selling off a piece of national heritage in obvious breach of the intention of its long term custodian, which he apparently had not found it necessary to entrench in legally binding form. I believe that the decision to sell was not made by the trustees, but by a property manager to whom they had entrusted considerable discretion regarding sales under a certain figure, possibly £500,000. Whatever the truth may be, it was a boneheaded thing to do, that will surely have repercussions. Recently, for example, my old acquaintance and former childhood neighbour, Dr Helen Cargill Thompson, bequeathed to them her magnificent house in the west end of Glasgow; fortunately it seems they are retaining it, although unlike Insh, which costs nothing, ongoing maintenance will be significant. One hopes that internally some lessons will have been learned.