Ewan Kennedy

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Mike MacKenzie
8d

Wise words. Completely agree that nothing short of a full and faithful restoration is acceptable with perhaps the one deviation being the installation of a first rate sprinkler and fire protection system. I do agree on the need for legislation to allow substantive derogations regarding current building regulations. Having been a builder for many years man and boy I think I am qualified to say that half of current regulations are sensible and the other half plain daft. Building regulations do contain the facility for leeway but knowing the bureaucratic mindset such a negotiation as would be necessary in the case of this building would be likely to span several decades. Heads need to be knocked together and I would suggest that the Scottish Government needs to roll it's sleeves up. Already too much precious time has been lost.

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Ewan Kennedy's avatar
Ewan Kennedy
7d

I'm sharing across this post from Robyne Calvert, giving the results of her research, see link below. There doesn't seem to be a way of posting a response on her website, so here goes.

There’s no doubt that the building was insured after 2018, and that “nobody asserting that GSA was underinsured is currently in a position to know”.

I find the wording in the update issued by GSA in May 2024 a little strange, in particular these two sentences, which read as if they had been written by their lawyers:

"Following publication of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Fire Investigation Report in January 2022, insurers requested further information which the GSA provided to enable them to confirm policy cover. In the absence of this confirmation, The Glasgow School of Art has chosen to initiate arbitration."

Does the “absence of confirmation” mean that there was no response, or that there was a response stating that cover was being refused, and giving the reason(s) why? It should be in order for these communications to be disclosed, given that they took place before the arbitration commenced.

Logically, there are three possibilities here, (a) there's been something like a misstatement in a proposal form, or breach of a condition, that has enabled the underwriters to escape liability altogether (b) the GSA have rebutted all challenges by the insurers but, as you state, inflation and other factors have rendered the sum available insufficient and (c) there's been a compromise.

I regard it as essential that GSA come clean about how much is actually available to go towards the rebuild; without this, further fundraising will be doomed.

https://robynecalvert.com/2026/07/27/mind-the-gap-why-is-the-mack-rebuild-underfunded

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