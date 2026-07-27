Work by an GSA adult student from 2007

Over the last few days we’ve seen the end of what we can perhaps look back on as a sort of phoney war that’s been smouldering away since the second horrific fire at the Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building on 15th June 2018. Over the last eight years, many of us with a love of the Mack, and indeed of Glasgow, have done our best to prise out information about what’s been going on, against dogged resistance from the Board of GSA. Claims of commercial confidentiality have been made successfully, keeping important matters out of the public eye, in particular regarding the availability and sufficiency of insurance to cover the potential reconstruction. Although we still don’t know the amount involved, it’s now clear that it is totally insufficient.

As a result, GSA have publicly acknowledged that they must accept an element of external control as a condition of receiving help from public and private funders. While their statements have been ambiguous, leading to confusing press reports, it seems clear that they do not intend to relinquish ownership, would prefer a restoration faithful to the original, and would expect the restored building to be returned to them in due course, to be run as they see fit. A public petition has been started, calling for a faithful restoration, but referring to the building being “leased back” to GSA on completion. I find this a little concerning, because I would prefer all options for future use to be kept open at this stage.

In this post I will set out my understanding of events to date, and look at the issues that remain live. I hope that it will serve as a useful primer for those who have not been following so far. I’ll start with a few words about myself, for those who don’t know me.

I am not “art trained”, a phrase beloved by an art teacher friend, and write simply as an old Glaswegian who has loved the city, its art and its architecture all my life. I was born in Anderston and enjoyed frequent childhood walks across the park to the Kelvingrove art gallery. Through the early 1960s my parents and their friends were horrified by the quasi-Stalinist Bruce Plan, which proposed the destruction of virtually every one of what Professor John Hume calls the Jolly Red Giants, the beloved red sandstone towers that define our city. Their sentiments soon infected my brother and myself.

One feature involved routing the proposed motorway through the sites of many of the buildings designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, almost as if those vicious bureaucrats were driven by spite for the skills of a genius whose heights they could never climb to. I’m old enough to have enjoyed a drink in the old Grand Hotel before it was demolished as part of the destruction of Charing Cross. The joke at the time was that the Corporation was finishing the work that Hitler had started. It was only the oil crisis of the early 1970s that put a stop to the madness. Fortunately there’s still quite a lot of the old city left, to remind us of what we’ve lost, despite the numerous fires of recent years.

When a student at Glasgow University, I used to hang about with friends who were at the Art School, and envied their lifestyle; teachers such as David Donaldson and John Cunningham belonged in a different universe from the frightening Professor Walker at Gilmorehill. I was frequently in the Mack, and fully understand the deep attachment that grew among those who learned their skills there.

More recently I became much more familiar with GSA, when I started learning about stained glass with Eilidh Keith in 2007. I was shocked to discover that this craft, in a city absolutely full of its products, was no longer taught to undergraduates. I also discovered that the school was in the course of discontinuing ceramics, surely essential to things like making jewellery. Both skills are valuable in their own right and flourishing elsewhere in the world. The official reason given was the perceived danger to health of working with toxic materials such as silver stain, the ultimate irony when we learned in November 2014 that the gases involved in expanding foam canisters were deemed acceptable, and could be used without supervision. There was a very strong suspicion that the true reason for closing down these subjects was the overarching need to raise funds for the new monstrosity in Renfrew Street. And even adult stained glass has now been closed down, mo chreach!

The GSA board got off very lightly after that first fire. Had the precise cause been known in the immediate aftermath, it would have been much more difficult for them to escape censure. As it happened, a lot of blame could be passed to those no longer in post, who had ignored reports about such things as fire prevention systems. As we all know, on that occasion the insurers, understood to be a mainstream company rather than a Lloyds syndicate, paid up without question, and the restoration work proceeded at a good canter, demonstrating that traditional skills can still be found in our community.

That second fire on 15 June 2018 was met initially with disbelief, then with abject shock and horror. The complete interior was gone and not least, with it the precious tools, and I suspect the hearts of the artisans who had faithfully recreated so much. From the beginning there were questions raised that will never be answered. Were meetings, perhaps parties, held in the undamaged parts of the building, while it was legally under the control of the contractors working on it? Such matters would breach the terms of a standard building contract. The outcome of the official investigation was, as we know, inconclusive; so much had been destroyed that any evidence had been lost too. Arson was not ruled out.

Being one of many who were concerned, I travelled through to Holyrood to observe some of the Parliamentary hearings into the second disaster. It’s fair to say that very little information relevant to the future direction of the Mack came out. Some of the evidence presented on behalf of GSA was rather surprising, for example the idea that the rebuilding process might be used as a teaching aid for aspiring architecture students. The idea that this could be done in a high risk environment only demonstrated to those present how totally detached from reality were the GSA. From speaking afterwards to local residents who attended, it was clear that suggestions of this sort only added to the extreme stress the community was already feeling.

At an early stage, GSA had indicated that details of the insurance would be provided, but that later proved impossible. An extract from their supplementary submission includes the following:

the OCIP policy is the Project Insurance policy taken out by GSA on behalf of itself and a number of interested parties, including Kier Construction, to cover the existing Mackintosh building and the contract works undertaken, as well as providing liability cover for losses arising in certain circumstances. It is the policy that we are currently claiming against, a substantial advance has already been made and is effectively underwriting the works which have been on site since June 15th. HOWEVER - as the insurers have yet to accept liability (this may not happen until the issue of the SFRS report into the investigation) we have been instructed that we cannot release the policy document as it contains commercial and confidential information pertinent to our claim and any third party claims that may arise. I am sorry that I responded to the Committee that we could/would release it - but it is apparently not in our gift to do so at the present time. We have contacted the insurers to ask their permission for the release of the document and they have confirmed that they do not authorise us to release it, pointing out that the details of insurance are a private matter between the insured and the insurers.

This week we have learned that matters are resolved, but once again details have not been released. GSA have stated that there are sufficient funds to replace the present external scaffolding and cover with an internal support that will have an expected lifespan of fifteen years, on the assumption that in that period a permanent solution will be found and implemented.

Regarding insurance, from the little that we the public do know, the providers were a Lloyds syndicate. As already hinted, such outfits are very different from household insurance companies, who have reputations to manage. A group of wealthy individuals come forward and organise a book, in terms of which they undertake unlimited risk for a list of events for a fixed period, at the end of which the book is closed, claims settled and the profits paid out. It’s obvious that they will fight like dogs to minimise any losses, their reputations securely hidden.

It’s a fair guess that it’s been proven that there’s been a misstatement, or breach of a condition, sufficient to avoid liability in a contract of utmost faith, uberrimae fidei. That the process took the form of an arbitration, rather than in open court, means there’s little chance of the details coming out, but I see no commercial reason why GSA shouldn’t disclose the terms of the settlement.

There’s a suspicion that persons within GSA have good reason to worry about things coming out, and over the years there have been some indications of a sort of institutional paranoia. An example comes from April 2019, when I went along to Oran Mor to watch “the Mack”, written by Rob Drummond, and performed by Janet Coulson, James McAnerney and John Michie. It was a tense, very emotional performance, a day memorable not only for one of the best pieces of theatre I’ve ever attended, but for what I learned afterwards sitting outside in sunny Vinicombe Street. I picked up a suggestion that the artistic director, Morag Fullerton, had had a visit from Dr Muriel Gray asking her to cancel the entire production, and at least one of the actors had received an email warning of an action for defamation if anything untoward about the Board was said. I also understood that GSA had paid their solicitors to attend the performance and take notes. If any of this is true, it’s a sorry reflection on a once much loved and respected educational institution.

This week I’ve listened to the wise words of Professor Johnny Rodger, who along with the architect Malcolm Fraser has established the Rebuild the Mack website.

https://rebuildthemack.com/

He counsels us not to dwell on the past, and concentrate flat out on how the Mack can be faithfully rebuilt. This is fine, provided the GSA recognise that the game is up; the time for secrecy and the covering of backs is over. In practical terms this means that GSA should cede ownership, as well as control over the rebuild. No future use should be ruled out, which means that there should be no commitment for a lease-back.

There seems to be a very solid groundswell of opinion that the rebuild should be totally faithful, and I can see no worthwhile alternative, for several reasons. Mainly, the drawings and the extensive records of the building all exist, so there’s a practical basis as well the obvious need for authenticity. In essence the project becomes one of engineering to reduce costs and comply with modern regulations, although it’s been suggested that ad hoc legislation could be a possibility. The alternative could mean years of competitions with parading of egos and infighting, with no certainty as to costs, which would be inflating in the meantime.

Regarding future uses, clearly there will be time for extensive consultation while the rebuild is ongoing. Some years ago, Roger Bilcliffe suggested that the studios on the top floor could be made available to visiting professors, who would run courses in the restored wide ground floor space. Permanent and occasional exhibitions would always be possibilities; the city holds many more art treasures than it has space to display. Return to use as undergraduate teaching space remains a possibility, but it would necessarily result in restricted public access, which could be important for longer term maintenance in times when public money isn’t available.