Ewan Kennedy

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Ann Rayner's avatar
Ann Rayner
Jul 1

I hope Sturgeon, Murrell and Evans, etc will face trial soon. They conspired to bring down a decent man and were a significant cause of his early death.

His family deserve justice.

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Leah Gunn Barrett's avatar
Leah Gunn Barrett
Jul 1

Agree entirely, Ewan. Cherry lays it all out - the lies, the subterfuge, the dirty tricks, the bullying - all to destroy the most effective politician Scotland has produced this century. Sturgeon is a traitor to Scotland.

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