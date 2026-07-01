I strongly recommend reading Joanna Cherry’s book Keeping the Dream Alive, for a fully referenced explanation of the classic conspiracy to bring down Alex Salmond. It’s important to see that prosecuting him in a criminal court was not part of the original plan. That was intended purely to ensure that he would be finished in politics.

As originally conceived, the plan was very simple, and astonishingly brazen. It involved setting up a highly suspect procedure, enabling former ministers to be investigated on the basis of historic allegations. Mainstream UK civil servants properly objected to this, but the conspirators went ahead regardless.

The illegality was then compounded by the impartiality essential to any quasi-judicial process being totally ignored. Efforts were made to solicit new complainers, including trips to London to interview MPs and staffers. When this gave rise to complaints against others in the SNP, they weren’t pursued. The procedure wasn’t used then, nor has it ever been used since. There was only ever one target. Complainers were coached by Peter Murrell and others, and assured that they would not be involved in criminal matters.

The Judicial Review brought by Alex Salmond torpedoed this. The new procedure was so flawed, so corrupt, the conflicts of interest so clear, the ethical boundaries crossed so major, that the case could not be defended. Only after their lawyers threatened to walk off the case, did the Scottish Government cave in. Their bloody minded stubbornness cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds in legal fees.

Someone, per Joanna Cherry, it was Leslie Evans, then called in the police, who had no choice but to investigate. The Alphabetties were now toast. They had signed statements, perhaps on oath, on the assurance that precisely this would not happen, but they had been betrayed, used by those whom they had trusted.

As we all know, Police Scotland report to COPFS and the latter decide whether or not to prosecute. In a tiny fraction of the time involved in the Murrell case, and the case of the missing ring-fenced money, Alex Salmond was duly put on trial. The case would depend on the Moorov doctrine, a rule based on a historic Scottish case. Moorov had abused nineteen women separately, always when they were alone, but in virtually identical circumstances, so their stories were held to corroborate each other.

Categorically that was not the case here; there was no similarity between any of the instances referenced, but someone in the Crown Office decided to go ahead regardless. Whoever took that decision is almost certainly still in post, or perhaps has even moved to a higher level.

The Alphabetties were given lifelong protection from being identified, but their identities are known throughout the media, and gradually the rest of us are finding out who they are. They were not all parties to the conspiracy, perhaps one or two of them, at most, were, and only a couple of them would actually pass the legal test for perjury. This can only be terribly upsetting and damaging to those who were signed up to the cause, told that they would not be in court then betrayed and now must live with the stigma of perjury.