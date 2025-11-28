I got back home to mid Argyll after a very busy week, during which I’d had no chance to read a newspaper, or follow much news online, but from what little I’ve seen since, it looks as if neither of two major events in Edinburgh last week has gained much or any coverage, despite both going to the very heart of our system of governance and our future as the Scottish nation. If anyone has seen a reference on the BBC (joking of course!) or STV (really?) or even the National (working on it?) please let me know.

I got on am Bus Mòr, number 900, at 0630 on Wednesday morning, and got to Dùn Eidean in time for an apricot croissant and a coffee (strong beans) in a wee lawyer’s hangout, before heading down to Holyrood to watch the Petitions Committee in action. I was not formally a member of the group, led by Henry Ferguson, behind Parliamentary Petition PE 2135, but I had recently been offering some advice on legal aspects, and had even sent in a comment. During our online chats, I’ve enjoyed Henry’s intelligence, humour and courage, and was, in common with friends who’d known him for much longer than I had, very saddened by his departure.

PE2135 in essence asked the Scottish Parliament to recognise into Scots law the basic principle that all peoples are entitled to have a say in their own affairs, and that that say should be exercised as directly as possible. The idea of getting people used to referendums was close to Henry’s heart, based on his long experience in Switzerland. I think his view was that once a route became open, we’d all start to gain experience and the skills to make us feel more involved in how Scotland is run. Supporters were in no way daft enough to advocate something that might have led to a rerun of the mangled, half hearted case that the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC reluctantly presented to the UK Supreme Court on behalf of Nicola Sturgeon. Mind you, we wouldn’t have ruled out a cannier version!

Before we got to PE2135, we listened to some extremely interesting evidence from experts on an earlier petition about the numbers and the locations of intensive care units around premature and complicated births in Scotland. We heard some focused, for the most part non-partisan, questioning, and evidenced, rationally presented answers on these highly sensitive and emotive subjects. In essence, Scotland’s problem is balancing the needs of our widely spread population with having a very specialised expert service within reach. Simply, our demography doesn’t produce enough problem babies per mile of distance from the existing centres. I accept that when the number of centres in Scotland reduces from eight to three, those from the rural areas most affected will be disappointed, but the evidence was clear, and one hopes that the way the petition was handled will give reassurance that the decision does not have some evil, financial motivation behind it. The process was a credit to all involved.

I mention this in order to stress that our system of petitions, something still not available south of the border, is an aspect of what we Scots can come up with, once freed from a Westminster way of governmental thinking based on things such as the length of a gentleman’s rapier, which still determines the width of the table in the House of Commons chamber. We can be very proud of enabling our citizens to get all sorts of subjects aired, investigated and discussed in an open forum.

In light of this it’s regrettable that PE2135 was closed down with very little discussion. The committee were clearly influenced by the negative tone of the advice from their researchers at SPICE, who were clearly concerned about not infringing the restrictions contained in Scotland’s devolved settlement. They didn’t provide a detailed argument, mainly stressing that many international conventions have already been adopted into Scots law, with the implication that enough is enough. I’d heard that the hand of Angus Robertson was behind the shutdown; tellingly, he hadn’t appeared to give evidence. Was he simply, in line with many politicians, simply reluctant to see power passing from politicians directly into the hands of the people? Or was there something more to it? What remains clear is that the basic point remains unresolved, but it can easily return later, as shall be explained.

On Thursday, the Constitution Committee was discussing the more basic issue of routes to Independence in general, at the second of what one hopes will be a series of informative evidence sessions. I wasn’t up for a second day of an early start and hours in darkness on the M8, but I’ve since watched it online.

The main optic was very poor, with the gallery totally empty in a matter of such importance to our population of five million.

I will not give a full summary of these two sessions, but I strongly recommend anyone interested to read the written submissions lodged to date by the seven major legal academics who’ve been questioned so far, and perhaps also take time to watch the sessions. All are available on the Parliament’s website; links are below.

Among other, highly important contributions, we’ve now heard Professor Aileen MacHarg addressing the idea of internal self-determination, which I understand to mean the extent to which we Scots can be satisfied, or just pacified, by devolution, perhaps in a strengthened form. We’ve heard Professor Adam Tomkins speaking of the need for there to be a demonstrated settled will before another referendum is called, something challenged very effectively by Professor Alan Renwick of University College London, (but from Caithness, the land of the Gunns, I was delighted to see). We’ve had supermajorities largely rejected, and confirmatory referendums investigated. One would respectfully hope that the basic principles in PE2135 will be revisited in a future session before they close down as we approach May 2026.

The salient common feature to date is that everyone has addressed matters from the position of the domestic, national law of the United Kingdom, against the background of the asserted but unwritten absolute sovereignty of Westminster. It was fascinating, but unhelpful, to look briefly at the unique situation of Northern Ireland, where joining with the Republic has rather imperfect special rules. Dr Elisenda Casanas Adam spoke of the Catalan experience, but there things were even worse than in the UK, with an express constitutional prohibition. Bluntly, for the people of part of a state to leave and form a new state in the International Law of the 21st Century, there will always be a breach of the national legal system of the original state; unless where the constitution of that state permits secession; does even one, out of about 194 states, have such a rule?

The result of all this is that the Scottish people have an acknowledged right to self determination, but that there is no corresponding remedy. As Patrick Harvey very neatly put it, every major UK politician has acknowledged this, and it’s like having a vote but the polling place is shut. I’m reminded of when the Scottish court staff joined the national civil service strike in 1979, and the courts shut down. Then people still had their rights, they just lost the power to enforce them until things soon returned to normal. Rather more seriously, the Georgian people burned down the new register of land ownership that George Soros had provided for them, but I’m not aware whether or not the lucky fellows who’d managed to acquire titles corruptly managed to get them back. Sadly, our entitlement to self determination under national law falls below both of these examples.

Logically this means that the next step for the Committee has to be to look at solutions in International Law. Weak though it may be, rulings from the International Court of Justice being essentially advisory, rather than enforceable, a declaration confirming just what we all know, that we have a right but not a remedy, would be a great start.

I’ve already expressed my views on a “pure” route to a referendum, rather than one that starts with getting Scotland recognised as a colony by the UN. That’s something I’ll expand on in a future post, but as a non expert I’d greatly welcome hearing the views of some who are. Perhaps the Committee could consider taking evidence from such as Professor Marc Weller, Professor Robert MacCorquodale and Professor Robert Black KC?

References

The link to this week’s hearing of the Petitions Committee is here:

https://www.scottishparliament.tv/meeting/citizen-participation-and-public-petitions-committee-november-26-2025

The supporting documents is here:

https://www.parliament.scot/chamber-and-committees/committees/current-and-previous-committees/session-6-constitution-europe-external-affairs-and-culture-committee/business-items/options-for-a-legal-mechanism-for-triggering-any-independence-referendum

The link to this week’s hearing of the Constitution Committee is here:

https://www.scottishparliament.tv/meeting/constitution-europe-external-affairs-and-culture-committee-november-27-2025