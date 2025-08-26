Alasdair Gray’s version is rather more credible than the one we saw in our Sunday school

The subject matter of this consultation matters hugely to me, as one who from an early age became persuaded that there is no God. As I have frequently recounted to friends, a turning point came in 1958, when at the age of ten I was headed to Sunday school in the west end of Glasgow, along with my younger brother, dressed in our kilts and holding our Bibles. As we walked past the MacBrayne Hall some students came out, one of whom engaged us in conversation. Essentially what he said was “never believe anything just because an adult told you so”. Thereafter I soon desisted from my nightly attempts to engage with that elderly, bearded white man, sitting on his throne in a cloud, surrounded by winged angels, a painting of whom could be seen at that day’s destination. No matter how hard I squeezed my eyes shut and pressed my hands together, I could never persuade myself that anything was happening.

Glasgow University in the 1960s was a great environment for all forms of discussions, formal and informal, with pretty well nothing off-limits. It was of course the time of Wilson’s liberal reforms, but religion also figured largely. Something that was endlessly discussed was whether or not one could exist as a moral person, with a belief in what was right and wrong, without relying on a deity to render that belief valid. The answer came, of course, courtesy of David Hume, who explained the logical impossibility of validating ought propositions from statements of fact. How the Earth came into existence, whether by some chemical reaction far beyond the capacity of human beings to understand, or made by that old chap in six days, from a sort of putty or an Airfix kit, has nothing to do with whether it’s right to kick the cat.

By the time I was twenty my atheism was a profound conviction. Nothing has happened in the decades since to change my views; if anything observing not only decades of wars, but also unspeakable acts of cruelty, deception and evildoing by people who espouse religious views, has only deepened them.

I’ve been extremely lucky to live in this time and place; one should never forget the fate of Thomas Aikenhead, hanged for his beliefs in Edinburgh on 8 January 1697, having broken a law that provided:

Our sovereign lord and estates of parliament, considering that hitherto there has been no law in this kingdom against the horrible crime of blasphemy; therefore, his majesty, with advice of his said estates, does hereby statute and ordain that whosoever hereafter, not being distracted in his wits, shall rail upon or curse God or any of the persons of the Blessed Trinity, shall be processed before the chief justice and, being found guilty, shall be punished with death. Likewise his majesty, with advice foresaid, finds, statutes and ordains that whosoever hereafter shall deny God or any of the persons of the Blessed Trinity, and obstinately continue therein, shall be processed, and being found guilty, that they be punished with death.

Everyone living in our modern Scotland should be aware of our dreadful heritage. May no Scottish parliament ever pass such a statute again! Those times were not so long ago, and the capacity of the human race for ideological and sectarian capture is everywhere in evidence today; just look at the centre of Glasgow on a hot Saturday in July.

I live in the hope that some day Scotland will take her rightful place in the family of nations as an independent self-governing state, but it’s essential that in the process there should be constitutional protections for essential human rights, including freedom of belief. An important part of this will be adherence to the post war principles of international law. Accordingly it is also troubling that in relation to the matter of compulsory religious observance, and the related one of religious education, our elected representatives propose an exemption from an extremely important United Nations Convention, which reads in part:

Article 14 (freedom of thought, belief and religion) Every child has the right to think and believe what they choose and also to practise their religion, as long as they are not stopping other people from enjoying their rights. Governments must respect the rights and responsibilities of parents to guide their child as they grow up.

As we all know, the United Nations emerged, the reincarnation of the old League of Nations, as part of the post war attempts to ensure that never again would we see genocides and holocausts, most if not all of which were driven by ideologies, including some found in the major world religions. Any departure from such an important principle should be conducted in open air, but instead we find that in supposedly modern, liberal Scotland, discussion takes place in a parliamentary committee behind closed doors, with no minutes made available to ordinary members of the public. (Forgive me if they are available somewhere; my search on the website didn’t disclose them.)

Turning to the questions in the Consultation, my answers are as follows.

Question 1 What are your views on the proposed changes in the Bill to require that a child is informed if their parent asks for them to be withdrawn from either or both RME/RE and religious observance in school?

Yes of course.

Question 2 What are your views on the proposed changes in the Bill to require that a child is given the chance to express their views; and where the child’s views are different from the parent’s views, the school would have to follow the child’s wishes?

Again yes of course, but the child should have the right to withdraw him or herself from either or both of religious observance and religious and moral education. These are conceptually distinct, and this Consultation should not be confusing them. Withdrawal from the former should be without the child having to state views, from the latter there should be a chance for discussion among child, parents and school, but the child's decision should prevail.

Should anyone be inclined to take part, the link is here:

https://yourviews.parliament.scot/ehrcj/children-withdrawal-religious-education-uncrc-bill/