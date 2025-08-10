Events around Glasgow University yesterday, in particular at the University Union, where a group led by Posie Parker were effectively expelled for the crime of being women, have shown that very little has changed in the last half century.

The early years of the Wilson government saw many much needed social reforms, and the arrival of the Equal Opportunities Commission in 1975 added fuel to the discussions around what many of us felt were the beginnings of a new, more egalitarian, Scotland.

During the 1970s I was trying to establish my legal practice, while also teaching Jurisprudence part time at Glasgow University. Through this work I met and became friendly with the constitutional lawyer Philip Myers, who introduced me to the world of legal politics.

We had conversations about whether or not the exclusively male Glasgow University Union might be in breach of the the Sex Discrimination Act. The issue centred on whether or not GUU was truly a private club, which its members felt it to be, or in reality simply one of numerous ways in which the University provided services and sustenance to students. Others, including the Queen Margaret Union, the main library, the Reading Room and the Stevenson Gym allowed both sexes because they had been built at public expense. Oddly, the extension to the original GUU building, an appallingly ugly structure that has since been demolished, was open to all because of that funding. Male board members stood guard on the connecting doors.

We looked into the history. GUU had been established in the 1930s as what was then a private, all-male club, but by the 1970s it was totally dependent on receiving an annual grant from the University, which it in turn collected from students, as “stint money”, an equal amount from males and females. Almost as a provocation, GUU had just adopted a new constitution that expressly repeated the exclusion of women.

Purely coincidentally of course, one of Philip’s public law students, a certain Miss Jamieson, then attended at the beer bar in the basement of GUU with some supporters, to be very aggressively refused entry. I wrote to the Secretary to the University Court, James McCargow, intimating a claim of damages on her behalf. We got a very polite but firm rebuttal of the claim and immediately asked the Equal Opportunities Commission if they would support a legal challenge under the 1975 Act. While they deliberated we continued the correspondence with Mr McCargow and drew out the documents that would be needed to bring a case.

After a couple of months we got the required backing.

I think that this may have been the first case in Scotland to get support, but there was a proviso that we should obtain an opinion from a Queens Counsel confirming that we had an arguable case. I sent off a legal Memorial to Mr David Hope QC and we got a major set-back. While he supported our view that the Union was prima facie practising illegal discrimination there were technical problems including whether or not GUU operated for profit, and was truly a private club. That it occupied the building rent free suggested to us that the point could still be argued in court, but the EOC were not prepared to risk a test case and lose it, so our funding was withdrawn. Of course Miss Jamieson had no money, legal aid was not available in this sort of case and crowd-funding had not been invented.

We kept our lack of funding to ourselves, but the University Court was not so watertight. We got a whisper to the effect that legal advice had also been taken, which might differ from ours. Non-lawyers may be surprised, but it’s not at all uncommon for each side in a dispute to be advised that it faces difficulties, in fact good advice requires any such to be identified.

I was once told that delay is one of the best weapons in a lawyer’s armoury. For a few months we kept the exchanges going, while the Court got increasingly nervous. Was it a factor in this that Mr McCargow’s daughter Ann (now the judge Lady Paton) was at the time a young advocate in what was then very much a man’s world? After many months GUU capitulated and held a referendum which went in favour of accepting reality.

Recently I sent an FOI request to the University, and got copies of the relevant Senate meetings. These confirmed that counsel’s advice was obtained, by GUU itself rather than the University, and was indeed to the effect that it was acting illegally. Half a century later, it seems little has been learned.