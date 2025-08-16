Old and new pals on a freebie

What follows has not necessarily got anything to do with what’s happening in Scotland just now.

In 1967, when I was studying legal theory and international law at Glasgow University, I got the chance to spend the summer studying American law in Amsterdam.

I applied for a grant from the Henry Ford Foundation and went off to attend a course run by Columbia Law School. Unusually, I do remember quite a lot about my time there.

I was the only student from Scotland, and there were only two or three from England. Our fellow students came from all over Europe, and included one who a year later became a refugee, following the Prague Spring; another actually disappeared during what happened in Greece.

In France in the summer of 1968, the students were ripping up the paving stones. The United Kingdom was the only country not affected by what was going on; perhaps people on the Left were still enjoying the early years of Wilson’s government.

We heard lectures given by some truly great American lawyers of those days. They included, for example, Telford Taylor, one of the lead prosecutors at Nuremberg, a distinguished professor and long term practitioner before the US Supreme Court.

We had no complaints about the quality of the teaching; what in retrospect was intriguing was what happened at lunchtime. Our grants were quite insufficient to cover any socialising outside what was laid on for us. Each day at lunchtime we went to Hortens Restaurant, where we sat at tables for four, two students and two American “researchers”.

We were questioned about life in our countries, our political views, almost anything, e.g. what did I think about the Eisenhowers having a flat in Culzean Castle? Twenty years later, the Henry Ford Foundation was revealed as a conduit for CIA funding.

As I read about people like Kezia Dugdale, Jenny Gilruth, Liz Lloyd and others taking trips to the United States (and David Clegg too?), I’m reflecting that perhaps not a lot has changed in half a century. There is really not such a thing as a free lunch.