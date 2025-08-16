Ewan Kennedy

Leah Gunn Barrett
Aug 16

You're right, Ewan. The CIA/Deep State is behind much of NGO and philanthropic foundation funding. The Rockefeller foundation is another recipient. And we know that USAID is used by the Deep State to push US dominance around the world through military interventions and colour revolution, i.e., coups. None of this is a secret. The Rand Corporation, the Pentagon's think tank, has plainly stated its intentions to keep the US as the globe's top hegemon by hook or by crook to undermine rival powers, Russia and China. https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR3000/RR3063/RAND_RR3063.pdf

And the CIA orchestrates its activities via the Five Eyes, chief among which is MI6.

