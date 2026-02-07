I was very sorry that Andy Wightman failed to get elected as an MSP for Highlands and Islands in 2021. I’d tried to support him, but sadly his name just wasn’t sufficiently known at that time. He had made a massive contribution on land reform, and his departure has left Holyrood without anyone with a genuine understanding of our curious ancient system of land ownership. Fortunately he has continued to research what’s going on, in particular with who owns Scotland. Today he has published his latest report on major land sales, and it makes very troubling reading. Our country is being bought up under our eyes, and nobody seems to be caring. His report can be accessed here:

Land Matters Blog

There’s also an article in the Guardian, see here:

Guardian

I support Andy’s project to research land ownership in general, and was happy to help with this latest effort. It’s also moved me to write to the two Scottish Government Ministers responsible, and it won’t do any harm for others to do so as well. My own letter follows.

“Dear Ms Gougeon and Mr McKee

I am writing to register my concerns about the practice at the Land Register of Scotland of allowing the purchasers of landed estates to conceal the purchase price.

While land prices are matters of great importance to citizens and public bodies alike, I should explain that I also have had a long term professional interest. I graduated from Glasgow University in 1968, and then served my apprenticeship with the late John M Halliday, who was Professor of Conveyancing there. At that time he was heavily involved with the drafting of what became the Conveyancing Scotland Act 1970, which, as you will know, was the first major step towards the abolition of the feudal system. Those working with him learned of the importance of the new, comprehensible system appropriate to our modern age. Later, while working as a solicitor I also lectured in law and was involved in constructing the conveyancing section of the new post graduate Diploma in Legal Studies, which came in in 1980.

I also served on the Council of the Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow, who nominated me to serve on the steering committee of the pilot Scotlis project. The Law Society of Scotland then asked me to represent them as well, and I did so until the pilot ended. The pilot took place in the early years of computerisation and involved, among other things, examining how the New Brunswick government had developed programmes which enabled all information about a plot of land to be collated and made available. Everything, from full details of the owner, price paid etc, to wayleaves, mining reports, to planning status, was being made available online at minimal cost. Most of the participants in the project, Land Register officials in particular, were keen on the general principle that we all should have the right to know these facts. Some local authorities, including Glasgow City Council, were less keen, perhaps because they were making substantial sums for selling data.

Against this background I find it extremely disturbing that solicitors acting for purchasers of landed estates are getting away with interpreting the 2014 Regulations to enable their clients to conceal the price paid behind “missives” that have only a transient existence in legal terms. I have been pleased to support Andy Wightman in his efforts to ascertain the figures before they disappear from the public record, and endorse what he has written to you.

Those of us who yearn for better uses for Scotland’s land than for grouse shooting and carbon offsetting schemes despair as we see land values increasing for reasons totally unconnected with anything that might benefit our people or our economy. Our despair is deepened when we find that the identity of buyers continues to be concealed behind offshore entities in defiance of the law. Concealing the prices paid only makes it difficult, indeed impossible, to track what’s going on.

There can be no possible ethical or moral reason for this being allowed. Imagine if the purchaser of an ordinary house attempted to conceal the price paid; fraud would immediately be assumed.

I note that Andy Wightman suggests an amendment to the current regulations, but perhaps that would not be necessary if officials at the Land Register were simply instructed not to be compliant with the behaviour of the major law firms subverting the system.”