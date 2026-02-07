Ewan Kennedy

Rob Kay
Feb 9

Yeah, this is interesting and it seems wrong to me. I mean, house prices and house purchases are declared publicly, so why not land? I think there's always gonna be a suspicion of the scent of corruption in this in terms of where's the money come from? Where's it going to? And so on and so forth. And anyway, what about taxes? I mean, presumably people are paying some kind of tax on purchasing land, aren't they? Just as you pay stamp duty when you buy a house. I don't know. It's not something I know much about really.

