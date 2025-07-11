The ancient kirk at Kilchattan on the Isle of Luing, which King Alexander’s marines adorned with graffiti

A few days ago the online Scottish History page on Facebook carried the following:

“6 July 1249: Alexander II of Scotland died on the Isle of Kerrera while campaigning against Ewan MacDougall, Lord of Argyll. Alexander had launched an expedition to Argyll in an attempt to bring the MacDougalls of Argyll under the control of the Scottish Crown and away from Norwegian overlordship. The previous year Hákon Hákonarson, King of Norway, had appointed Ewan MacDougall as King of the Isles. Alexander had attempted to persuade Ewan to sever his allegiance to Haakon, but when Ewan rejected these attempts, Alexander sailed from the Clyde with a fleet to compel him by force. Alexander was buried at Melrose Abbey.”

Many years ago I researched the strange encounter that was scheduled to take place the week before the king died, but didn’t, and there are a few things in this post that aren't right, not least the name Ewan.

Visits to Toberonochy over the years got me hooked on the story of John MacDougall, the son of Duncan, grandson of Dugald and great grandson of Somerled, who is usually referred to incorrectly as “Ewan of Argyll” in the modern texts. King Alexander's fleet of fighting ships was hauled up in Kilchattan Bay, one of my favourite anchoring spots, and the graffiti on the old church was added by his marines.

Older texts correctly name "Ewan of Argyll" John, and his name in Gaelic was, almost certainty, “Eòin”. Nowadays most people translate John into Iain, but they are indeed two distinct names. Ewan, my own name, translates into Eòghann, totally different, there’s no “i” in it.

The sagas record John, together with his second cousin Dougall MacRuari, at the court of King Hakon asking him for his authority to restore Norse control of the Isles. In 1248 Hakon selected John, naming him “King of the Isles” and “Lord of Argyll”, and sent him back south to take over the islands, with the exception of Skye, Lewis and the Isle of Man, over which he confirmed the manxman Harald as king. To cement this he married his daughter to Harald. The latter part of the plan sank when Harald and his bride were drowned at Sumburgh, off Shetland, on the way back.

Now charged with the whole operation, John MacDougall soon came to the attention of King Alexander II, who arranged a meeting by getting pledges of John’s safe conduct from four Scottish earls. Alexander put forward a proposal that involved John giving up four castles; they haven’t been clearly identified, but almost certainly included Dunstaffnage, together with all the lands that King Hakon had granted to him. In exchange for giving all this up, and pledging allegiance, John would get “a much larger dominion in Scotland and the king’s friendship”. John rejected this with the famous reply that “one could quite well serve two masters, provided the masters were not enemies”.

When King Alexander’s fleet arrived in our waters in early July 1249, that meeting had taken place, and John was righty suspicious of his motives. The elderly king, who was said to have ruled wisely for many years was “in his last days prompted by greed, is said to have swerved from the path of justice” and to have become “very covetous of dominion in the Hebrides”.

The absence of any sign of John, or Eòin, of Argyll, was a straightforward act of self preservation. He had recently gained custody of the eight year old king of the Isle of Man, after the death of Harald, and found it wise to take off to Stornoway with him.

As we all know, Alexander died on 8 July, not 6 July, at Horseshoe Bay. There are indications that he was already terminally ill on the trip, for example, there was no suggestion of foul play, he had a bishop with him, his eight year old son was crowned a few days later in Perth as Alexander III.

Thanks to the trip to Stornoway, John survived, but was later left seriously weakened when Hakon granted his territories to his second cousin Dougall MacRuari. Despite this he remained on reasonable terms with Hakon, invading the Isle of Man in 1252 and joining him on a campaign in Denmark the following year. He also managed to enlist the help of the now mature English King Henry III to secure a grant of lands in Argyll from Alexander III. In essence he managed to play off both masters, although Hakon was very disappointed to learn, on arriving in Orkney in 1262, that Eòin had changed his allegiance and “would not believe that, until he had proved it”.

There’s no doubt that the tide had turned in 1249, and it was only a matter of time before the power of the Scottish state would prevail. The story from now on, through the Battle of Largs in 1263 until the Treaty of Perth in 1266, has been well documented, not least by Alison Blackwood, who has done a great bit of the work with her careful reconstruction of King Hakon’s last voyage in 1263. Her article is to be found online in the Historic Argyll for 2012, here:

Lorn Historical Magazine