In our modern, increasingly secular Scotland, the reuse of our churches is something of great interest, especially where, as in the case of William Leiper’s Hyndland Church of Scotland, the building is of great importance architecturally. It’s also, as it happens, located within a highly articulate and vocal population, where the smallest flats sell for upwards of £300,000 and the wonderful townhouses start at well over £1 million.

After some time lying empty, the church has found purchasers, William and Sharon Hannah, who have some interesting plans to revive it as a community centre with a restaurant and bar. Their application for planning consent is, unsurprisingly, attracting a lot of comments, largely opposed. For clarity, I have never met the Hannahs, and only have what information is easily available online. The application can be found on the Glasgow City Council planning portal, which isn’t the easiest to navigate. A simple search quoting the reference 25/01549/FUL should bring it up.

I have written in support of this application, and suggested I’d rather see the project called Leiper than Kingsborough. My letter includes the following.

William Leiper

I’ve had a long term interest in the work of William Leiper, having in 2001 become part owner of the unit originally built as a gallery in his Sun Building on West George Street. From 2014 to 2016 I ran the Leiper Gallery there, and was privileged to mount an exhibition dedicated to Leiper as part of the Festival of Architecture in 2016. This involved a great deal of research, and I was pleased to have enthusiastic support from a number of Leiper experts, including Professor John Hume, Simon Green from HES (who is referenced in the Heritage Assessment Statement), Michael Davis of Helensburgh, and David Robertson of Cottiers, together with a supportive introduction from Professor David Walker, the founder of the Directory of Scottish Architects. I have lectured on William Leiper during Glasgow Open Doors Days and at the Helensburgh Heritage Society, and am currently working on a book to record the history of the Sun Building.

William Leiper can be credited with having built at least one example of every type of building in existence in the Victorian period, churches, country mansions, ordinary houses, a factory, and commercial chambers. (the Sun Building)

To these we can add the only Gothic lighthouse in the world, (near to Duart Castle on Mull),

the interior for Tsar Alexander’s crazy steam yacht, (model built by the talented James Pierce)

and organising the other architects who created the banqueting hall in the city chambers.

Glasgow’s churches

With ongoing declines in religious attendances, the repurposing of Glasgow’s churches requires to be taken seriously, especially when, as here, the building has very special qualities. Ready examples are:

Queens Cross Church, now home to the society dedicated to its own celebrated architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh,

Lansdowne Church, designed by John Honeyman, now a community and theatre centre,

Kelvinside Free Church, designed by J J Stevenson, now Oran Mòr,

Dowanhill Parish Church, designed by William Leiper, now Cottiers, and

Ibrox United Presbyterian Church, designed by Angus Kennedy

(as it happens, my great great grandfather), now the Glasgow Climbing Centre.

The main issue with the preservation of any old, complex, highly decorated building will always be funding the ongoing maintenance costs. In respect of all of the foregoing, apart from the first, the current social and community use appears to raise sufficient funding to cover these. The CRM Society has weathered many storms over the years, and one wishes it well, but I see no chance of anything similar emerging in respect of William Leiper. Indeed at the time of his exhibition and subsequently I tried to promote the idea of a William Leiper Society, to no avail.

The uses proposed in the current application appear, on the face of things, to provide sufficient revenue for upkeep, especially as the building appears, admittedly from superficial external inspection, to be in good condition. And it lacks a spire.

As important, I suggest, is that an imaginative use, as appears to be contemplated by the applicants, can only serve to raise the profile of one of Glasgow’s “Other Architects”.

I have been sent a suggested draft letter of objection that includes the following:

“the proposed operation including amplified music, large crowds and late opening hours seven days a week will inevitably generate noise that could constitute a statutory nuisance”.

With respect to the author, these all appear to be matters that could, and no doubt would, be readily dealt with by way of conditions attached to the relevant consents, and enforcement as necessary. I’m old enough to remember when the city had dry areas, and the furore when the Rock first appeared on Hyndland Road. Concerns of the sort noted above were raised then, and are now ancient history.

There are also comments on the availability of parking in the area, which is of course controlled during daytime. This undoubted truth will prevail regardless of the future use of the building; without people using it, it’s difficult to see anything other than its deterioration.

Putting these issues together suggests that any future use should be attractive to, and be managed so as to encourage its use by, the local population. It’s not too hard to imagine a welcoming community space easily accessible by foot in a densely populated area, becoming a commercial success, as both the Rock and Cottiers have done.