By the start of the First World War the movement to the cities meant that 90% of the Scottish population lived in private rented housing. Apart from Glasgow’s mega-rich industrialists in their villas in the West end, and Edinburgh’s professionals in their Georgian terraces in the New Town, every city dweller lived in a tenement, some of the larger flats having as many as ten rooms. In this paper I’ll focus on Glasgow, and the impacts when the war ended a quarter century of the most energetic building programme that the city has ever seen, with the departure of the workforce to the trenches.

The massive expansion in the size of Glasgow during the early Nineteenth Century took place without any political or planning control and resulted in horrendous conditions for most of the population. Over only three or four decades the city grew from a small close knit community with its curious ways and cultures that hadn’t changed in centuries to the smoky maelstrom described by such diverse observers as Friedrich Engels and the early travel writer J G Kohl. In areas such as Tradeston, tenements stood next to mills, factories and engine shops. Much has been written elsewhere about the social consequences and I shall add some observations about how the specific problem of housing was addressed.

Traditionally Glasgow was always built in stone rather than brick, due to a shortage of suitable clay for brick-making. There were originally good supplies of the local white sandstone, but by the middle of the Nineteenth Century these were running out. It had actually been quite a difficult material to work, being pretty hard, and the older buildings took some time to construct, with masons toiling on site, working by hand.

Rescue came in the form of the huge reserves of red sandstone in Dumfriesshire. It had always been quarried in small quantities, mainly for local use, but the expansion of the railways towards 1890 brought a new opportunity that the operators of the large quarry in Locharbriggs were happy to grab. This “Permian” sandstone completely changed the face of the city.

Apart from its availability, the new material was soft enough to be machined, using a steam-driven bandsaw, opening the possibility of mass production. Glasgow’s tenement architects soon found that they could send instructions for a building with eight flats and receive a few weeks later a complete kit of blocks for assembly. This made it possible for a tenement to be erected from scratch in just a couple of months.

Behind all this development, lawyers were busy building legal structures to facilitate the new physical ones, by matching investors with developers. Landowners such as the tea plantation manager James Arthur Campbell granted feus of plots to developers, in terms of which they secured an income in perpetuity in exchange for allowing the construction of housing to a strictly determined plan. He was responsible for one of the finest schemes, having laid out much of Hyndland. He’s today better known for having created the gardens at Arduaine and his former house is now the Loch Melfort Hotel. Time would show that feu superiors like him got the worst of the deal; by the time feuduties were abolished in the 1970s they were not worth the expense of collection. In contrast the cumulative value of Hyndland today defies arithmetic.

The developers were a group of Glasgow’s moneyed families, some but not all of whom were also the actual builders. A few lived among their tenants in the flats they had paid for, for example the Walkers were the last survivors of their family and their Partickhill flat the last one owned by the family trust. Professional families got bathrooms, tennis courts and bowling greens, while the workers had three or four flats per landing and a shared toilet. A great deal of thought went into the design of the tenements to reduce the cost of construction and also to provide accommodation that maximised the use of space. Passages were left open at each level between adjoining buildings so that the fitting out work did not require joiners, plumbers, glaziers and painters to be constantly running up and down stairs. On completion the passages were closed off, to become shelved alcoves. In even quite a small flat in an area destined for the middle class there would be a maid’s room in which typically a young girl from the Highlands would reside.

Many of the new landlords borrowed money and granted bonds over their properties as security, which would later often prove their downfall. The financial chain no doubt seemed very secure and permanent to the parties involved, but ultimately everything depended on the tenants, who ranged from professionals to shipyard and factory workers, paying up. To achieve this there emerged a new class of professional, the house factor, about whom more later.

As noted at the start, the war brought an abrupt end to house-building. The landlords immediately started a different war, that was to run for the next half century. When they started exploiting the shortage by hiking rents Mary Barbour and her troops came out on the home front with their pots, plans and slogans and soon Parliament was shamed into introducing rent control. It was a rushed measure, fixing rents for all houses at the 1914 level and giving tenants security of tenure. While this resolved the immediate problem, nobody had thought about inflation. In due course the decline in the real value of rents meant that landlords stopped repairing their investments, creating permanent warfare with their suffering tenants.

Following the end of the War the shortage of housing nationally became a scandal and under the slogan “Homes fit for Heroes” the Government offered generous grants and loans to entrepreneurs willing to build housing for rent. In Glasgow this challenge was taken up enthusiastically by Sir Jack Auld Mactaggart (1867-1956). A life-long socialist and the first Treasurer of the Scottish Labour Party, he readily accepted the condition attached to the grants and loans that the houses he built with government money would never be sold. This he adhered to throughout his life.

Prior to 1914, Sir Jack had already built 2,300 tenement flats in the city and he now set about building 1,500 cottage type houses in Mosspark and a further 6,000 in Kings Park. While Glasgow Corporation had insisted on the highest standards for its council house blocks, he went for economy for his own stock. Construction was a factory based process. A metal framed kit was erected on site, containing the main upstairs and downstairs windows, then walls composed of “Wilsonite” blocks made in a factory on Govan Road from crushed demolition waste and gravel were added. There was virtually no soundproofing and they were frequently referred to as “tin pan alley”. The tenants were a carefully selected band, who proudly looked after the estates they lived in.

Between the Wars the shortage of housing continued, despite a massive programme of council house building. The Second World War and the shortages of everything that followed it made the situation much worse. By this time many of the families who had enjoyed security of tenure in their flats, be they traditional tenement ones, or Mactaggart’s four-in-a-blocks, had moved on and landlords started to grab the chance to cash in. Evidence of this is found in the publication by the Royal Faculty of Procurators in 1948 of a standard “deed of conditions” providing a constitution for management and repairs, which was to remain under the control of the landlord until the last flat was sold.

When the Conservative Government was elected in 1951 it came under pressure from landlord lobbyists to accelerate the process by repealing the security of tenure that was the necessary counterpart of rent control, but the extreme shortage meant that it was 1956 before they found the courage to do so. Predictably, the results were dire for tenants. Even the Conservatives realised that total repeal had been too savage and some limited protections had been reintroduced for tenants before the Labour victory in 1964.

Until the mid 1950s the Western Heritable company respected Sir Jack’s principles and their housing estate remained rented. With his death, coincidentally also in 1956, the family had other ideas. The company repaid the money it had received forty years earlier and announced that it intended to start selling its houses. To grasp the enormity of this, on land that he acquired very cheaply, Sir Jack’s company was able to build his standard four-in-a-block for £200 in the 1920s. Repayment of the original capital, which had been advanced basically interest-free, would have cost Sir Jack’s descendants just a few months of the current rents. Their greed and disloyalty to the tenants who had supported them for decades enraged the city fathers. Glasgow Corporation took the matter to court, but lost when the House of Lords upheld the Western Heritable’s contention that the original condition, that the houses would never be sold, had flown off on repayment and the family were thus free to remove tenants and sell on the open market.

Throughout the city similar things were happening. Families where grandparents had often been the first tenants in the new red sandstone tenements now faced enormous rent increases, buying their flat, or moving out. One of the first priorities for the 1964 Labour Government was setting up a new system of rent control. The Rent Act 1965 established rent officers, who had the task of fixing rents, with a right of appeal to the Rent Assessment Committee. There were initially only a couple of dozen officers and they were extremely busy. A committee consisted of a triumvirate of local lawyer, surveyor and lay person.

I believe that the system of statutory control of rents, despite being stigmatised by the right as a socialist interference in the free market, was a fundamentally decent, well thought out and necessary measure. Had it been introduced by the Conservatives in 1956, instead of their doctrinaire trashing of the whole system, it could have enabled the sector to survive. It allowed reasonable increases in rents in line with rising repair costs, and also in relation to the open market prices being obtained for the comparable properties that were sold. The trick was eliminating the element of scarcity, which prevented landlords from taking a super-profit.

When I joined my father in his small firm, Faulds Gibson & Kennedy, I got a chance to see how the private rented sector was working from the points of view of both sides. We were frequently writing to factors on behalf of tenants whose houses had become uninhabitable due to the lack of repair. Work that is now termed pro bono and used as a marketing device by enormous law firms, was simply done for no fees as part of one’s professional duty. On receiving a letter from Maclay Murray & Spens, declaring that their landlord client was unwilling to give our client carte blanche to do the repairs himself, my dad replied that plafond blanc would be quite satisfactory.

The firm also had some house factors as clients, partly as a result of my uncle’s pre War employment as a clerk in such a firm in Anderston, so I got to know some of the factors and did legal work for a few of them. In an effort to avoid the effects of rent control a practice had grown up of selling, rather than re-letting, a flat that became vacant. As mortgages weren’t available for flats in poor condition the sales were on an instalment basis. The result was that you were paying the factor more than the legally permitted rent; if you left you lost what you’d paid but if you stayed long enough you got a title. It turned out to be an astonishingly good deal for those who stayed the course. A four room and kitchen flat in Finnieston that sold for £500 in 1970 could be worth half a million today.

The sale process involved aspects that would today be seen as conflicts of interest. A factor would often turn up at our office with the soon-to-be former tenant and introduce him as a new client in order that we could act for both parties. This was beneficial as the fees were fixed in relation to the prices, and were thus always on the minimum of £6 or £7, so getting paid by both sides helped.

Some of the factors I came across were interesting fellows. Many of them owned the flats they factored, having stepped in when the original landlord families were bankrupted by rising costs and bond interest. William Wright Campbell of Cambuslang was a talented landscape painter, who drove around his properties in a limousine. Another firm comprised two old brothers who on Sundays became evangelical lay preachers and had a very paternalist attitude to their tenants. After the Great Hurricane of 1968 some flats became liabilities and were swiftly sold on to men of straw before they were pulled down. I came across an instance where the landlord had transferred several flats to a Polish gentleman who had come to Glasgow after wartime service as a commando, had fallen on hard times and was now living in the Great Eastern Hotel.

By 1978 many of the original Rent Assessment Committee chairs had retired and the call went out for replacements. Along with several of my generation I got one of the appointments, completely unaware of the political minefield we were entering. We soon learned; a week after I was appointed, a package was delivered to the office containing much of the darker history of rent control, from an anonymous hand. From then on, for eighteen years in my case, each of the new chairs would spend on average one day per month on inspections followed by a hearing that usually lasted another full day. We were paid very nominal fees for this work, being assured that it was beneficial for one’s future career prospects.

The single biggest landlord was still the Western Heritable Property Company, despite having spent over twenty years selling houses as soon as they became vacant. When the rents of the remaining cottage flats came round for review, tribunals landed several hundred each to assess. A selection was made by the secretariat after discussions with the landlords and the more vocal tenants, and we would spend several days on inspections. The case allocated to me was the first, followed by that chaired by my good friend the late Douglas McKerrell. His tribunal sat after mine had reached its decision, and he basically adopted what I had written in my report.

As noted above, the entire system rested on putting a quasi-judicial finger on the scales to counteract the effect on the market of scarcity and thereby eliminate super-profit. The wording to achieve this in the Rent Act provided that in making an assessment we had to assume that demand and supply were in balance. None of us doubted what that meant for a second. We fixed rents that were around 40% less than our estimate of the full market rent. That of course added up to quite a bit for a landlord who had several hundred flats.

It came as a shock when the Western Heritable took the second case on appeal to the Court of Session, meaning that three senior judges in the Inner House would be poring over the report that I had written and Douglas had adopted, with the assistance of a tough advocate doing his best to destroy our reasoning. It was clear that they had delayed appealing my case to see if Douglas had agreed with me. Given the public interest, I had been under pressure from the secretariat to get my report out, and it had involved a lot of late night work, after the usual busy days in the office.

Tribunal members had no say in the process, and no idea about what stage it reached, so the result came out of the blue and was a shock. The Inner House of the Court of Session held by a majority of two to one, Lord Dunpark dissenting, that our tribunals had both misunderstood the law. The wording in the Act meant that we had to pretend there was no scarcity at all! In practical terms, this meant that every tribunal since the system was established in 1965 had been wrong in its approach; the free market must prevail. Logically, there shouldn’t really have been a point in having tribunals at all.

Lord Avonside declared that my report was “plainly wrong and ignores the provision of section 42 (2) of the Act.” He opined about my committee “that their use of a ‘scarcity’ element in their determination is wrong in law.” Lord Kincraig agreed with him and said that in making a deduction because of the scarcity of houses to let, had “made an assumption which is not warranted by section 42 (2) of the Act. Indeed, the subsection requires them to make the very opposite assumption, that there is no scarcity of houses to let.” Lord Dunpark dissented, so there was scope for an appeal.

Rescue came a year later, after one of the unfortunate tenants, Mrs Janet Husband, got legal aid for a further appeal to the House of Lords, where the judges ruled unanimously that, after all, we had been right. Lord Fraser of Tullybelton wrote a great judgement, and has remained my hero. Counsel for Mrs Husband was Brian Gill, later to be Scotland’s senior judge.

When the Western Heritable portfolio of flats came up for review many years later, I once again drew the short straw. They instructed the same Brian Gill, by now Queens Counsel, to act for them from the start of the process. It’s probably the only occasion a QC stood before a Rent Assessment Committee. The hearing took place in the Merchants House in the centre of Glasgow, with several hundred tenants and their supporters attending, represented by a local councillor.

The experience was quite stressful for me and my colleagues. Mr Gill took us on a strange journey into the meaning of words. When he’d finished, he handed over a note, beautifully handwritten, taking us through his argument, for us to study later. We failed to accept that both we and he had been wrong in the Husband case, and in due course he represented the Western Heritable when they took another appeal against our decision. Fortunately, this time the Court of Session agreed with our interpretation and there wasn’t a further appeal to the House of Lords, perhaps partly because Mr Gill was by this time himself a judge.

In 1988 the Conservative government had started to demolish the system by introducing new “free market” tenancies. It’s no doubt irrelevant that their Scottish chairman at the time was Lord Goold, a member of the Mactaggart family. Committees still had the task of fixing the rents for the declining bunch of older tenants, still several hundred in number.

In 1996 the Tories removed our generation of tribunal members. We were all invited to reapply for our posts under John Major’s Nolan reforms and I believe none of us was accepted. This left room for people more in tune with the new neoliberal ideology to come aboard and the system was effectively neutered. The result was the uncontrolled escalation of private rents that we see today.

As I write this I’m reflecting on how matters have come full circle since 1914. To the ongoing rise in house prices can be added the chronic inability of the younger generation to obtain mortgages, also helped by the Tories when they destroyed the building societies. Private sector tenants are struggling to pay rents that easily cover the interest paid by their “buy to let” landlord and give him a profit on top. Young friends in good jobs are paying out most of their wages in housing costs and thus unable to save for a deposit.