Ewan Kennedy

Rob Kay
Aug 3

When I first moved to Scotland, and was staying in a hotel in Ayr whilst negotiating to buy a house, I bought and read the Complete Works - and was fascinated by how derivative of C18th Augustan verse much of his early work was. He was a great imitator - before finding his true vocation.

Dougie Mac
Jul 20

I agree that Burns legacy is diminished by tartanry. Thanks to Walter Scott, tartanry has been used to diminish us all by disguising and distorting our cultural identity.

