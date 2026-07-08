Ewan Kennedy

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David Laing's avatar
David Laing
5h

I’d like to have been a fly on the wall in that Court room!😁

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Mike MacKenzie's avatar
Mike MacKenzie
3d

Fascinating. There is surely a book to be written about your legal experiences?

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