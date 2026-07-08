I've just learned that Lord Mackay of Clashfern, James P H Mackay KC, has died, aged 99, an amazing legal brain, but fundamentally a really nice, gentle man. His passing has reminded me of the only time I met him.

Sir Hamish McGrandles, the famous Glasgow industrialist, philanthropist and one time Lord Provost, died in 1940 in his great castle down the Firth of Clyde, survived by his wife, five sons and two daughters.

Sir Hamish shared many of the fears and beliefs that were once common among Scotland’s moneyed people. He believed that it was unsafe to leave money in the hands of women, because he trusted them little to make the correct decisions and he trusted the men he feared they would become involved with even less. Despite this, he had great confidence that their own children would be quite different, possessed of good Scottish virtues of prudence and parsimony, and would turn out to be careful with his wealth.

To deal with these common fears, Scots lawyers had invented a legal vehicle, the alimentary liferent. Liferents were long a feature of the Scottish legal scene. Once upon a time there was hardly a farmhouse in the country without an ancient widowed granny in the kitchen, exercising her legal right to “the rin o’ the hoose”. By declaring the liferent alimentary, the testator made it bombproof against any future suitors who might be motivated other than by pure affection. In precise terms it was not “affectable by debts or deeds”.

Arriving at Gilmorehill in October 1964 we were told by Mr Michael Meston that such things had been abolished a fortnight before in connection with intestacy, but they remained a feature of the law of wills. A liferent gave the person entitled the income of the fund, with the capital passing on her death, in our case to her children. These could, often would, include children not yet born when the will was made. Scots law had a name for these anticipated treasures, the Nascituri.

Lady McGrandles had enjoyed her liferent until she died in 1970, after which it fell to us to read the will and try to work out what to do next. The five sons were left their shares of the estate outright, but the two daughters, one married with children, the other single, were each given another alimentary liferent. Each triggered a different legal question.

The married daughter, a strong, independent woman, who had pursued a successful career in medicine, reacted strongly and immediately, by writing to the trustees in very clear terms to the effect that she wanted nothing to do with her inheritance and asking that it be paid immediately to her offspring.

Question 1 - was it in her power to do this, given the “debts or deeds” stuff?

The single daughter was approaching sixty and had so far produced no children. She was a demure woman, who had dedicated her life to caring for Lady McGrandles. Now freed from this daily burden, would she find a social life outside the castle, perhaps journey to the darker corners of the city her father had once ruled over; indeed might this in turn lead to an addition to the next generation of McGrandles?

Question 2 - who was entitled to the capital of her share?

These questions were far too hard for a couple of hacks. A Memorial was duly composed and sent East for the attention of Mr James P H Mackay QC, who soon requested the law agents to attend at his house in the New Town. It’s the only time I ever met him, not only the finest legal brain of the last century or so, but also incredibly sweet and down to Earth, his train of thought not at all interrupted by a small daughter coming in and out of the room and playing around his feet.

We were advised to submit a “Special Case” to three senior judges, which would give the family, fortunately all very amicable, the chance to have their collective wishes respected. Mr Mackay was too busy to take the lead role and recommended that we should appoint a bright young junior advocate, Mr David Hope. Separate advocates would be required to represent all the different interests, including the Nascituri. It’s the only time I ever heard of a lawyer representing clients who didn’t exist and who were most unlikely ever to exist.

Back on the west coast, there followed a rather tense family consultation, in the course of which the agents had the sensitive task of explaining that three of Scotland’s most senior judges would be discussing, and making a ruling on, the likelihood in legal terms of Miss McGrandles becoming a mother.

On the appointed day for the hearing, my father and I travelled through to Parliament House and met the family. Although there in force, they were outnumbered by the various solicitors and advocates for the “competing” interests. Every advocate was assisted by one or two serious looking young solicitors, with some apprentices along for the experience.

We were called to order and their Lordships arrived on the Bench. It took a while for each of the advocates, all male, to introduce himself and say whom he represented. The hapless young chap representing the Nascituri (later to become a judge and now retired) duly stood up and declared that this could be a case of “vesting subject to defeasance”. Sadly for him this expression, although sounding rather grand and special, is either too nonsensical or too complicated to be capable of rational explanation, which is precisely what Lord President Emslie, having smelt blood, now asked him to supply. The court became silent, not even the rustling of papers could be heard, as there followed about fifteen minutes of increasingly intricate questioning, lengthening pauses and finally a judicial explosion as the Lord President adjourned the case and declared that we could “all come back when you know what you’re talking about”.

We knew a little about the layout of Parliament House. While the McGrandles buzzed about the building like angry wasps looking for us, shouting things like “the good name of the faimly is being draagged through the coourts” we got downstairs and out a back door and found refuge for an hour or two in the Half Way House, before deeming it safe to continue down to Waverley Station.

Happily, a month later all the advocates knew their stuff, the family didn’t attend and the agreed scheme was duly given the stamp of approval.

Answers, for anyone who’s got this far.

Question 1. Yes. The married daughter had written her renunciation letter immediately after the reading of the will, indeed without taking legal advice. Had she started to enjoy payments under the alimentary liferent, she would have been trapped, but her immediate rejection of the bequest in her favour meant that her wishes were respected, and the capital it represented passed to her children.

Question 2. The judges took little time to decide that Miss McGrandles would not be starting a family, and the fears of one of her brothers that she might be required to parade before them were not realised. The provision had failed, and she could enjoy her liferent, with the fee falling into intestacy.